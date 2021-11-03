VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Somerville 0: The Chieftains easily captured their Division 2 preliminary round contest at home, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23, improving to 11-10 on the season. Camryn Wettstone had 11 kills and five aces for Masco, with Katherine Faddis finishing with six digs while Vanessa Latam had 21 assists.
Danvers 3, Agawam 2: The Falcons (now 7-14) got 21 digs from Tess Vontzalides, nine kills and five aces from Emma Callahan, and nine kills and a pair of blocks from Jessica Walsh in their 27-25, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 comeback triumph. Maxine Lapine added seven kills, four aces and two blocks for Danvers, which advances to play Hopkinton in the Division 2 Round of 32 this Friday.
Turners Falls 3, Salem Academy 0: The Navigators' season ended with a road loss in the preliminary round of the Division 5 state playoffs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 9, Portsmouth Abbey 0: Polishing off an undefeated EIL season in which they allowed no goals and scored 46, the Highlanders (12-3-1 overall) got two goals and two assists from Lexi Garcia plus two goals and a helper from Maddie Landers and a brace from Lauren Collins. Allie Donovan added a goal and an assist with single tallies from Lucca Kloman and Abby DiCenso.
Montrose 7, Covenant Christian 1: In the IGC semifinals, Anna Jukanovich's 10th goal of the season was the lone marker for CCC.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 3, Endicott 1: Lindsey Papa gave Endicott a 1-0 lead off a long pass from Swampscott's Jayme Caponigro before Gordon knotted this Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal up before the half on an own goal by the Gulls. In the second half, Calla Ashley and Shelby Jones connected for the winners (now 14-3-1), with Jones and Abbey Engle picking up assists. Tori Paine made four saves for the Scots who now advance to Saturday's CCC title game.