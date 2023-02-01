SWIMMING
Masconomet 51, Danvers 50: The Chieftains won the last race of the night to win a photo finish with Danvers wrapping up the dual meet season at 4-3. Falcon captain Spencer Keyes won both the 100 fly and 100 back while swimming a leg of two winning relays. Zachary Cotter and Alex Cotter were 1-2 in the 100 free while Kylee McGraw, Griffin Butler, Arianna McNulty, Allison O’Keefe, Eric Zhang and Julia Boyd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pentucket 53, Hamilton-Wenham 30: Abby Simon led the Generals with eight points in a well played game in which H-W played an aggressive 2-3 zone defense. Annie Moynihan also had a nice outing offensively with seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beaver Country Day 65, Pingree 64: Rogan Cardinal drilled a corner 3-pointer with six seconds left to cap off an impressive second half rally by the Highlanders (10-6), but Beaver cashed in on a second chance opportunity just before the buzzer to walk away with the tight win. Ray Cuevas led the way in defeat with 19 points before fouling out with just over six minutes to play.
Essex Tech 63, Minuteman 51: The Hawks improved to 8-5 behind another career-high from senior Colin Holden (33 points, 15 rebounds). Christian Federico also shot well, scoring 18 points.
St. Mary’s 87, Bishop Fenwick 55: Freshman Jake Bellacini had 12 points to pace the Crusaders while Nate Allder chipped in eight. Freshman Ben Zaniboni added seven points and eight rebounds in the loss.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers 132.45, Peabody 76.5: Emma Lynch scored a 6.7 on vault and 6.2 on floor with a 5.7 on beam to lead the Tanners and Camila Fialho notched a 7.0 on beam with a 5.0 on the floor. Senior Gianna Digianfelice got a 4.9 on her upbeat floor routine as well.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Tilton 0: Senior captain Maddie Santosuosso stood on her head and made an incredible 46 saves to steal a victory for the Highlanders. Zarena Sawyer scored both goals and Ashley Smail picked up an assist.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0: Penny Levine Stein netted a couple of goals and captain Abbey Millman added a goal and an assist to power Fenwick (5-7-2). Goaltender Ella Tucker collected her second shutout of the season and Ali Sprissler also had one assist.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic 3: The Eagles (11-1-1 overall, 7-1 Catholic Conference) shot out to a five-goal lead after two periods and held on in the third to run their winning streak to nine games. Jimmy Ayers, Will Van Sicklin, Cole Blaeser (shorthanded), Cam Umlah, Jake Vana, and Harlan Graber all lit the lamp for the winners, with assists going to Nick Brandano, Brady Plaza, Johnny Tighe, Cooper Hosmer, Christian Rosa, Caleb White, Van Sicklin, and Ayers. Sophomore Luke Quinn (20 saves) earned the win in net.
Pingree 4, BB&N 1: Nick Hubbard turned aside 25-of-26 shots to help push the Highlanders (8-7-4) back into the win column. Ryan Kavanagh and Kellan Danaher both produced a goal and an assist for the winners, with Max Guertin and Jimmy Keck also scoring. Assists were awarded to Trey Hanson, Max Kirianov (2), Joe Gaffney, and Mikey Covelluzzi.
Essex Tech 4, Northeast 3: A pair of third period goals by Logan Casey allowed the Hawks (14-0-1) to remain unbeaten in a contest that featured 16 penalties. Essex Tech scored three times on the man advantage, with Brady Leonard and both of Casey’s coming on the power play. Bryan Swaczyk also scored; Armani Booth had three assists; Mason Sutcliffe, Ted Tsoutsouris, Leonard, and Casey had single helpers; and Kyle Mahan stopped 20 shots in net.
Swampscott 10, Northeast 1: Will Roddy, Liam Herlihy and Ronan Locke all scored two goals to power the Big Blue (8-4) to their fourth straight win. Freshman Ryan Frary added a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point outing, and Locke added two assists of his own for four points. Greg Balchenkoff and Jackson Bartram added goals as well for Swampscott, with Derek Faia adding three assists and Quinn Hitchcock and Frankie Pappalardo one each. Jason Bouffard returned to the lineup and stopped 13 shots to pick up the win in net.
Somerville 3, Beverly 2: A potential game-tying goal in the third period was waived off because of a high stick, ultimately dropping the Panthers to 1-13. Captain Gavin Lawrence and freshman Logan Bowen had the Beverly goals, with Ethan Haight and sophomore defenseman Thomas Simeone (his first varsity point) picking up the assists.
Winthrop 6, Danvers 1: Tied 1-1 after two periods, host Winthrop scored five times in the third period to send the Falcons (5-6-2) to their fourth straight defeat. Pressed into just his second start of the season, goalie Dan Vatousius stopped 24 shots for Danvers, with teammate Jack Flynn’s third goal of the season giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Defenseman Ty Langalis and captains Bobby Joyce and Trevor McNeill also played well for DHS.
Center Petey Silverman powered Winthrop offensively with five goals.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 3: Matt O'Connor scored twice and Manny Alvarez-Segee had a goal and an assist, but two third period goals by the home team sunk Fenwick (4-10). Gerry Visconti picked up a pair of assists for the Crusaders as well, while Josh Millman stopped 14-of-18 shots.
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Senior defenseman Jack Bial had a stellar all-around game for the Generals (5-8) against the Cape Ann League champions, who pulled away late with two goals within 14 seconds late in the third. Goalie Cooper Miller also played well for H-W.
Stoneham 10, Peabody/Saugus 0: Despite 40 saves from captain Ashton Sousa between the pipes, the Tanners lost on the road to fall to 2-11.
WRESTLING
Masconomet 51, Pentucket 30: The Chieftains got big pins from Greg deRochemont at 152 pounds and Luke Leavitt at 182 en route to victory. Other pins came from Quinn Lodewick (106), Miles Darling (120), Collin McAveney (126) and David Hashley (138).
St. John’s Prep 72, Catholic Memorial 6: The Eagles (32-1) rolled to claim their 25th straight conference title and 114th straight conference victory. Wins came from Ben Schumacher (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Braedon Goes (120), Elias Hajali (126), Jimmy Lally (132), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan DeSouza (145), Ryan Lepore (152), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vince Bilotti (170), Rani Haddad (182), Marc Pineiro (195) and Alex Bajoras (285).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bridgewater State 85, Salem State 67: Conner Byrne scored 18 points with 15 rebounds and a pair of steals to pace the Vikings (6-15) in defeat. Chris MacDonald added 17 points and three assists while Jaden Castillo had 13 points and four swipes.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 87, Curry 58: The Scots (11-9) rolled behind 26 points and 10 rebounds from Serianna Anderson and 16 points and 12 boards from Madison Wynbeek. Isabella Rivera (13 points), Ami Rivera (12) and Hannah Lomonaco (10) all reached double figures as well.