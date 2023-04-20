BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 15, Salem 1: Miles Mireault had three goals and two assists, Colten Russo scored twice and assisted on a pair, and John Miga and Colin Dillon — normally the team’s goaltender — both had two tallies and one helper as the Chieftains (2-6) rolled. Anthony Giacchino scored twice; Chris Young (assist), Jack Wexler, Madden Bernier, and Ben Trolander all had single goals; Tristen Dillon and Alan Weitzman both had two assists and Robbie Engel one; and goalie Richard Jacavanco finished with 17 saves for the win.
Gabe Bennett scored his first goal for the Witches (0-7), with captain T.J. McCarthy providing the assist. Jayden Benson and Alex Rodriguez both had five ground balls while goalie Vince Milano made 13 saves.
Pingree 11, Concord Academy 0: Dylan Feeks had two goals and three assists while Matt Tersolo finished with a hat trick and one assist as the Highlanders (now 7-1) pitched the shutout. Marco Mottolla needed to make just three saves in net as Pingree won 14 of the game’s 15 faceoffs. Jack Broderick had three assists; Jack Abramson added a goal and an assist; Bodie Cannata, Teddy Whipple, Matt Bonasera, Chris Kagan, and Sean Stevens all had single scores; and Jamie Book, Quinn Donovan and Mekhi Taylor chipped in with assists.
Marblehead 16, Danvers 3: Sophomore Reece Moore finished with five goals, including four straight to open the game, and an assist as the Magicians (6-0) continued to blow out their Northeastern Conference rivals. Carter Laramie had a huge game of his own with three goals and five assists, while Connor Cronin also had a hat trick plus two assists. Baxter Jennings (2 goals, assist), James Bickell (goal, 2 assists), Drew Nelson (goal), Nick Whitaker (first-ever goal), and Cam Waldman (assist) also contributed offensively while Finn Gallup made seven second half saves after starter Finn Maniaci didn’t have to make a single one over the first 24 minutes.
Colby Dunham had two of the Falcons’ (2-4) three goals, with Jake Ryan also scoring and Brady Tersolo picking up one assist. Goalie Dan Vatousios made eight saves.
Central Catholic 16, Essex Tech 6: Trailing but just a goal (4-3) after one quarter, the Hawks couldn’t keep up with the deeper Raiders in suffering their first loss of the season. Armani Booth played with passion and fire in scoring three times with one assist; Fisher Gadbois scored twice, P.J. Norton had one goal, and Bryan Swaczyk picked up an assist. Damian Biersteker stopped 14 shots in net under constant pressure.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 20, Newton Country Day 9: Schuyler Lloyd (3 goals, 3 assists), Cami Traveis (3 goals, 2 assists), Liv Melei (3 goals, 1 assist) and Waters Lloyd (3 goals, 4 draw controls) all netted hat tricks to power the Highlanders to victory. Meghan Collins added two goals and an assist, as did Lucy Bush and Isla Cleveland, while Ashley Smail (3 draw controls, 2 ground balls) also played well.
Peabody 15, Danvers 9: The Tanners won their third straight behind six goals and two assists from Brooke Lomasney. Madi Barrett added four goals and an assist while Ally Bettencourt had two goals and one helper. Also playing well offensively was Siobhan Smith (goal, assist), Angela Fabbo (goal, assist) and McKenna Forni (goal). Defensively, goalie Caitlin Snow made 11 saves. Katie Amico was another standout in the win.
BASEBALL
Masconomet 14, Danvers 9: Ryan Corcoran drove home five runs and Braeden O’Connell went 3-for-5 with four RBI for the unbeaten Chieftains (5-0), who piled on nine in the fifth to take an 11-0 lead. Anthony Cerbone went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Chris Porido scored three times while Logan Keune and winning pitcher Jacob Shirley (five innings, four strikeouts) drove home runs.
Bryson Clark’s bases clearing triple started the rally for Danvers (3-4) while Steve Reardon had two hits and an RBI, Matt Callahan and Evan Currie had two hits each and Tyler O’Neill had two RBI and pitched well in relief.
Essex Tech 8, Greater Lawrence 1: Sophomore Jordan O’Malley fanned four in five innings of work and classmate Cole Waterman went 3-for-4 at the dish to help the Hawks improve to 3-2. Harry Lynch scored a pair of runs and Shawn O’Keefe drove in two runs.
Salem 5, Peabody 3: Quinn Rocco Ryan went five innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs to pick up the win for the Witches (4-2), who took over first place in the NEC Lynch. Ryan also went 1-for-4 at the dish with two RBI and a run scored. Julian Ortiz added two strong innings of relief while Jack Doyle (2-for-3, 2 RBI, SB) and Yan Ruiz (2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs) also played well.
Cam Connolly struck out eight batters for the Tanners (3-3) while Noah Crocker had two RBI and Jariel Tolentino drove home a run. Reymi Andino and Connolly had Peabody’s only other hits.
Mansfield 3, St. John’s Prep 2 (9 innings): The Hornets scored to tie it up in the bottom of the seventh and then walked off over the Eagles (3-2) in extra’s. Nate Marston went 2-for-4 with a triple for St. John’s, Cam LaGrassa and Nick Lembo doubled and catcher Jack Gowney had two hits. Jack Sarno fanned four in five innings of work.
Pingree 6, Berwick 5: Jaylon Richardson earned the win out of the bullpen with two scoreless and helped the cause with a double as Pingree moved to 5-2. Cole Perkin fanned five over five solid frames, Hudson Weidman had two hits and two RBI and Jimmy Keck drove one home and scored.
SOFTBALL
Pingree 4, Newton Country Day 1: Antonella Najim struck out 11 and allowed just two hits over seven innings of work to power the Highlanders to victory. Offensively, Marah Goldman went 1-for-3 with two steals, including a steal of home for the first run of the game.
Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0 (5 innings): The Magicians cruised behind strong offensive performances from Ruby Calienes (3-for-3, 2 RBI) and Ila Bumargin (3-for-3 with a double and two singles plus 2 RBI). Pitcher Tessa Francis faced 18 batters, giving up two hits while striking out 13.
Gloucester 14, Beverly 2: Carly Jones went 1-for-2 with an RBI single while Noelle McLane went 1-for-3 for Beverly in the loss.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Masconomet 0: Gigi Aupont went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits to secure the win. Offensively, Gabby Mauiri went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI, Sophia Savino had two RBI and Maisie Dunn had a hit and two RBI. Fenwick scored all eight of their runs in the top of the seventh inning.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Amesbury 0: Tex Graff and Matt DeLaPuente each won their first varsity match, 6-0, 6-0, at second doubles as the Big Blue (now 2-2) rolled to a non-league victory. Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-0), Sam Schepens (6-0, 6-0), and Maxim Zeissing (6-1, 6-1) swept singles play for Swampscott, while Julian Flacke and Lucas Berard won at first doubles (6-0, 6-0).
GIRLS TENNIS
Peabody 5, Winthrop 0: The Tanners cruised behind singles wins from Jessica Chau (7-5, 4-6, 6-2), Yasmine Giacalone (6-0, 6-3) and Valentina Goga (6-0, 6-0). In doubles action, Jill McGrath and Theodosia Kourtelidis won 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, while Jessica Demiri and Vanessa Kolani also came out on top (6-0, 6-2).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cambridge 3, St. John’s Prep 2: The Eagles and Falcons had a great back-and-forth battle with Rindge & Latin winning 25-21, 24-26, 19-25, 25-19, 13-15. Ben Bailey led the Prep with 24 digs, Tighe Lusk had five blocks and Cole Morrison (21 assists) and Griffin McGahan (20 assists) ran the offense smoothly.
GIRLS TRACK
Swampscott 60, Beverly 58: The Big Blue shocked the Panthers with a rare win with Morgan Bilodeau leading a sweep of the triple jump and also winning the javelin. Sofia Alvarado won the shot put, Anastasia Hayes took the discus, Allan Cronwell-Brady won the 800 and Theia Giantis won the mile.
For Beverly, Meredith Pasquarosa won the 400, high jump and the high hurdles, Kaitlyn Burgess won the long jump and Olivia Griffin won the 200.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 113, Swampscott 19: The Panthers rolled behind event wins from Leo Sherriff (high jump, 110 high hurdles, 4x100 relay anchor), Harry Silva (400 hurdles, long jump), Osman Solano (triple jump), Wes Harville-Fry (javelin), Devon Smalls (100 and 200), Ray Kwiatek (400), Emanuel Geronimi (800), Jason Provost (2-mile) and Misha Krygin (mile).
For Swampscott, Ethan Gee topped the shot put as well as the discus.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 7, Southern Maine 6: The Gulls (24-4) terrific season rolled on with their eighth straight win thanks to strong days at the plate from Robbie Wladkowski (3-for-5, RBI) and Joseph Millar (two hits). Also knocking in runs was Caleb Shpur, Kyle Grabowski, Danny MacDougall and Thomas Barbieri.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Bridgewater State 12, Salem State 7: The Vikings dipped to 4-9 despite hat tricks from Taylor Sujko (1 assist) and Madison White. Mackenzie Schmink had the other goal while adding a helper to boot.
Bowdoin 23, Endicott 13: The Gulls (8-7) couldn’t quite keep pace despite four goals from Kiana Napolitano and three goals plus an assist from Alex Palermo. Carly Pierce also netted a hat trick in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Southern Maine 22, Salem State 5: Dakota Girard had a hat trick while Lake Fleming had two goals and two assists in the Vikings (1-13) loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Salve Regina 0: The Scotts (11-7) rolled on Senior Day with doubles wins from Ezekiel Hall/Joshua Noel (8-0), Jeffrey Bodner/Carleton Riester (8-0) and John Marineau/James Wellborn (8-4). Hall, Bodner, Noel, Marineau, Riester and Lucas Barnes all cruised in singles action as well.
Roger Williams 7, Endicott 2: Winning for the Gulls (7-10) was the doubles team of Hudson De Risi/Oliver Pope (8-6) and Brennan Nick in singles (4-6, 6-2, 10-8).
Salem State 6, Bridgewater State 3: Andrew Muttiah (6-2, 6-1), Roni Bazile (6-1, 6-0) and Quentin Wilkins (6-0, 6-1) all picked up singles wins to help the Vikings move to 8-1. In doubles action, Muttiah and Wilkins, Bazile and Cory Cherico, and Parker Andreoli and Kevin Merino-Rivas all won by the same 8-5 score.