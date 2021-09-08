FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 9, Saugus 0: Defending Salem News Player of the Year Maggie Sturgis began her junior season with a 4-goal outburst as the Chieftains rolled in their season opener. Captain Lily Conway added a goal and two assists for the winners, while fellow captain Ava Tello had a goal and an assist and Ally Baker, Emma Giunta and Kenzie Carey all had single goals.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Chelmsford 2: Arianna Costello had a pair of goals while fellow senior captain Grace Morey added a goal and two helpers as the Crusaders took their season opener in a non-league road battle. Another senior, Anna Perry, added a goal and assist of her own, and junior Rayne Millett had one assist. Junior Zoe Elwell, sophomore Tess Keenan, and seniors Emily McPhail, Kailey Silva, Karina Gyllenhaal and Eve Watson were all standouts in front of goaltender Sedona Lawson (8 saves).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Greater Lawrence: Maddie McDonald finished in first place in 24:42 to pace the Hawks to a season opening win. Makayla Vigneaux (25:04) was second, followed by teammates Emily Ernst (25:44), Ella Manninen (26:16) and Lily Robinson (26:47) in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Greater Lawrence 25, Essex Tech 30: A strong second place showing by Thomas Williamson (20:05) wasn’t enough to send the Hawks to victory. Nathan Hammerschmitt (4th, 20:48), Dennis Downing (5th, 20:58) and Haden Amico (9th, 22:15) also ran well.
GOLF
Newburyport 145, Ipswich 95: Chase Hansen, a junior, paced the Tigers (now 1-1) with 23 points. Evan Stein (18 points) had led Ipswich to a season opening win over Georgetown the previous day, 84-83.
Bishop Fenwick 141, Archbishop Williams 117: The Crusaders moved to 2-1 on the season thanks to 28 points from Connor Cunningham. Tony Novak added 26 points, as did Leo Schroeder.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0: Senior outside hitter Gracie Dailey finished with 10 kills and four aces while classmate and setter Brooke McFadden added 22 assists and a pace of aces as the Hawks rolled, 25-18, 25-23, 25-10.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, UMass Boston 0: The Gulls (now 3-1) got eight kills and a dozen digs from Amanda Gilbert while Krystina Schueler also had eight kills in a tidy 25-11, 25-16, 25-23 win. Danica Glover contributed a team-high 17 assists as well as five digs.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Simmons 6, Salem State 3: Anastasia Startseva scored a 6-1, 6-0 win at first singles while also teaming with Alexandria Floyd for an 8-1 victory at first doubles to account for the Vikings’ points.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Plymouth State 5, Salem State 0: Despite 10 saves from Lily Pfefferle, the Vikings fell to 0-3.
MEN’S SOCCER
Wentworth 2, Salem State 0: The Vikings (1-3) allowed just two shots on net, but fell on the road after an own goal. Matt Hauntsman stopped one shot in net.