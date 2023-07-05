LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Danvers American 5, Topsfield-Boxford: Ryan McGonagle blasted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, snapping a tie and allowing Danvers American to finish unbeaten in District 15 Williamsport all-star pool play.
Jacob McKenna led the offense with three hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice for the Americans. Gavin Sinclair added an RBI base knock for his team, which went 4-0 to move on to the double elimination portion of District 15 play.
Collm Hagerty scored two runs for Topsfield-Boxford and added a hit, while Hayes Maher had two RBI doubles and also crossed home plate. Benjamin Linehan added a run-producing single. Benjamin Linehan and Henry Tissera both pitched well in the loss.
In District 16 Little League Williamsport all-star action, Peabody stayed alive with a win over Pine Hill Wednesday night. The Tanners will be back in action Friday at Wyoma Field in Lynn against the winner of Thursday’s Saugus/West Lynn contest.