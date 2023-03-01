GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Plymouth South 1 (OT): For the second straight year, the Crusaders and Plymouth went to overtime in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs and once again Fenwick came out on top. On the road and tasked with killing a penalty in the extra session, captain Abbey Millman stole a pass at the blue line and streaked in for the 4-on-3 shorthanded game-winner at 8:24 to send the No. 17 Crusaders to this weekend’s Sweet 16 against rival St. Mary’s.
Penny Levine Stein scored assisted by Ali Sprissler to give Fenwick (8-10-3) a 1-0 lead which they held until Plymouth tied it late in the third period. Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker was brilliant in net with 35 saves and defenseman Sprissler and Zoe Elwell had exceptional games.
Arlington 2, Beverly 1: Junior goalie Megan McGinnity made 33 stops but the Panthers (10-10-1) couldn’t stuff in the tying goal in the third period despite some solid opportunities. Clara Cary scored to make it a one goal game with an assist from junior captain Halle Greenleaf but the Spy Ponders held on. Seniors Shea Nemeskal, Sadie Papamechail, Kaylee Rich and Katherine Purcell shined in their last games in the Black-and-Orange sweater.
HPNA 5, Marblehead 0: Though the Lady Headers (4-16-1) had it 0-0 after 15 minutes, the No. 4 seed in Division 1 found its offensive stride in the last two periods to advance in the first round of the playoffs. Senior Hannah Tsouvalas excelled for Marblehead, as did junior Ava Vautour.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 57, Belchertown 45: Lucy Donahue had a career-high 37 points and the Tigers (11-10) earned their first state playoff win in 15 years in the Division 3 preliminary round. Hazel Hoog made a couple of clutch 3-pointers to help Ipswich pull away and the Tigers now travel to face St. Mary’s Lynn in the Round of 32.
Bradford Christian 37, Covenant Christian 30: Liza Minogue had 11 points for CCA, but Bradford rallied in the fourth quarter to win in the NEPSAC Class D quarterfinals. Stella Leras added eight points and Abby Chewning chipped in with six.
Beaver Country Day 44, Pingree 41: In a rematch of the EIL championship game, the Highlanders (19-8) again lost out in a bout that came down to the final shot in the New England Class B quarterfinals. Bella Vaz scored 13 to lead the Pingree scoring ledger and Tori Farrell added 12.
Peabody 55, Woburn 43: The Tanners (16-5) cruised at home in the preliminary round of the Division 1 playoffs and will now have a battle of Tanners when they visit Woburn in the next round. Logan Lomasney had 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists to lead the winners, Taylor Bettencourt added 11 with three assists and five boards and Lauryn Mendonca ripped down 10 rebounds with five points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Swampscott 3, Cohasset/Hull 2 (2 OT): Down two goals entering the third period, the Big Blue (12-9) rallied behind goals from Kody Langevain and Will Roddy (both assisted by Ronan Locke) to send the game into overtime. They dominated the extra time, but couldn’t manage to put one home before the Pirates nabbed a power play goal late in the second OT of this Division 4 first round contest. Jason Bouffard finished with 22 saves for Swampscott.
Norwell 5, Marblehead 2: The 16th seeded Headers (13-6-4) saw their season come to an end in the Division 2 North first round with a loss at Salem State. The visitors scored three times in the middle period to take a three-goal lead, and two third period snipes from Marblehead weren’t enough.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 5, Salem State 4 (OT): Luke Pepin scored with only 36 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in the MASCAC semifinals but the Vikings (8-19) were ousted in the sudden death extra frame. Keegan O’Donoghue had a goal and an assist and Erik Larsson also scored as Salem built a 3-1 lead it couldn’t hold in spite of a 31 save effort from Aaron Mercer.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 12, Lasell 3: Caroline Piorkowski scored four times and Hailey Beling added three as the Scots (4-1) cruised to another early season victory.
Endicott 12, Coast Guard 8: Alex Palermo had five goals and the Gulls (2-0) closed the game on a 6-2 second half run to emerge victorious. Katy Garvin added a pair for the winners and Lydia Akins made seven saves in net.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Union 13, Endicott 6: The No. 5 ranked team in Division 3 was too much for the Gulls (2-1). Max Kesicki converted a pair of goals for Endicott, Cam Fernandez had two assists and Thomas Barker scooped up seven ground balls.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Elms 0: The Gulls (2-5) earned a clean sweep with a lot of different contributors. Aidan Iacovelli and Cory Klass led the charge with six kills each.