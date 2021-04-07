MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Ranked No. 11 in the country, Endicott (8-3) made quick work of Nichols in the NECC playoffs, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18. Erich Roman had 13 kills and Rafa Robert had 11 with both hitters posting seven digs. Ian Smith also had a nice match for the winners with eight kills.
GIRLS TRACK
Saugus 38, Salem 9: Mei Li Hanning grabbed second in the shot put and the 300 for the Witches and Tilda Reider was second in the 600.
Swampscott 71, Salem 7: Double-winner Sofia Alvarado took the shot put and the dash to lead the Big Blue. Other event winners were Lilian Pulaski (high jump), Stella Sands (hurdles), Elise Hamernick (300), Priya Cooper (1000), Sydney Marshall (mile) and Ella Sands (2-mile).
BOYS TRACK
Salem 39, Saugus 27: Jamont Hightower was first in both the shot put and the mile to pace the Witches while Nick Balesta won the 600. Max Fitch also picked up first place in the 2-mile.
Swampscott 56, Salem 29: Henna Domain's first-place in the shot put and double win in the 300 paced the Big Blue while Aidan McMaster won the hurdles, Quinn Hitchcock won the dash, Szymon Wabno won the 600 and Dylan Brawley was first in the 1000.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nichols 20, Gordon 11: The Scots (2-7) dropped a five spot in the first but that was just the beginning of the offense in this high scoring game. Shane Demers hit his first homer of the year for Gordon while going 4-for-4, Pat Tevenan had three RBI and Josh Popovitch drove in a pair. Nichols plated a dozen in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Endicott swept: Suffolk took down the Gulls (5-5) 6-4 and 5-4. Joe Millar, Caleb Shpur and Kyle Grabowski had RBI in the bottom of the ninth of the 6-4 setback but Endicott's rally fell short. In the nightcap, Millar and Dylan Pachecon each tripled.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 17, Western New England 4: Kiana Napolitano had three goals and two assists while Jaira Paine and Maya Feigenbaum also had three goals each to help the Gulls (4-1) cruise at home. Morgan Pike scored twice, as did Katie Schenk.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Scots drop two: Nichols took both ends of a doubleheader with Gordon, 10-9 and 4-1. In the higher scoring of the two affairs, Gordon (3-7) got two RBI each from Arianna Ramsaran, Kaelee Forman and Emily Harms and led 8-2 before the Biston scored eight in the bottom of the seventh. Gordon was limited to three hits in the nightcap with one being a double by Mara Little.
Endicott 8, Suffolk 6: Lauren Misiaszek's two-run double in the sixth walked it off for the Gulls. She also homered earlier in the game, as did Katie Watts and Megan Connor.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Southern Maine 17, Salem State 2: Kevin Albert scored both goals for the Vikings with one of their being assisted by Hunter Spencer. Jon Crutchfield faced 31 shots in net and stopped 17.
Endicott 16, Curry 6: An eight goal explosion in the third quarter powered the Gulls (4-1). Domenic Russo's three goals and one assist led the way while Nick Pagliuso scored twice and added a team-leading four assists. Criag Claflin and Nate Cuttitta each potted a pair.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Wentworth 0: It was a clean sweep from the Gulls behind wins by Greta Hartman/Cameron Foley, Kaitlin Fitzgibbons/Olivia Berler and singles wins by Hartman, Ashley Keaveney, Shelby Henry, Clare O'Keefe and Brittany Dupuis.
Gordon 7, Curry 0: The Scots evened their season record at 2-2 with wins by Kristin Kendall/Madison West, Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim and singles triumphs by West, Kim, and Maddex.