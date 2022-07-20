NECBL
North Shore Navigators 8, Keene Swamp Bats 2: Justin Cassella had three hits, including a double and a triple, and knocked in four runs to spark the Navigators offensively. The hosts scored four runs in the third inning and adding three more in the sixth to cruise to victory.
Jonathan Luders added three hits and scored three times for North Shore (now 9-27) while Nathan Blasick added a two-run double. Cooper Smith got the win after throwing six innings of five-hit, two-run baseball (one earned) with a pair of walks and seven punchouts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 40, Bishop Fenwick 22: Abby Simon had a game-high 17 points to power H-W to victory in the North Shore Summer High School Girls Basketball League at Plains Park in Danvers. Gabby Campbell added eight points for the winners. Fenwick was led by Brie Gonzalez with six points and Callie Aramata with five.
Danvers 20, Manchester Essex 18: Emma McCollough’s 12 points came up big in helping Danvers squeak by the Hornets. Casey O’Connell’s 10 points kept Manchester Essex close throughout.
Masconomet 42, North Reading 38 (OT): Angie Lalikos had six of her 18 points in overtime to give Masconomet a clutch victory. Mia Theberge (10 points) and Kayleigh Monagle (9) also had big nights for the winners. Brianne Slattery had a monster evening for North Reading with 26 points, including a half-dozen 3-pointers.