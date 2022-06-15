NECBL BASEBALL
Mystic 5, North Shore Navigators 4 (11 innings): A double play in the bottom of the tenth kept North Shore from walking off with the win, even though it pushed across the tying run and forced another extra frame. Jake Gigliotti struck out nine over six innings and the Navs had a 2-1 lead after eight thanks to a 2-run double by Nathan Blasick but couldn't hold it in the ninth.
Peabody native Jake Gustin made his season debut for North Shore and hit a double while Jake McElroy had two hits in the leadoff spot and catcher Mike Gervasi had a pair of hits including a triple.