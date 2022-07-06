NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Ocean State 5, North Shore 1: The Navigators saw their recent win streak halted when the Waves crashed in for four runs over the last two innings to emerge victorious at Fraser Field. Max Viera’s RBI single in the seventh inning tied the game at 1-1, plating Stan DeMartins (single). The bout was a pitcher’s duel to that point (scoreless through five full) with North Shore’s Matt Potok throwing seven solid frames with four strikeouts, six hits and only one run allowed. Connor Bertsch had a pair of hits for the Navs while Brady O’Brien and Jake McElroy had one each.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 6, Newburyport 1: Post 331 (6-2) won its fourth in a row on Tuesday.