NECBL
North Shore Navigators 6, Bristol 2: Brendan Jones hit a bases clearing 3-run double in the eighth after Stan DeMartinis III gave North Shore (4-9) the lead with an RBI single and that four-run frame stood up for a road win. Peabody native Ryan Bradley and Swampscott’s Pierce Friedman both threw scoreless relief innings in the middle of the bout, Nicholas Davis earned the win with two solid innings and Tristan Ciampa picked up the save.
Jackson Hornung added a hit and scored for the Navs.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 3, Andover 0: Noah Guanci punched out 12 in a 3-hit complete game shutout to keep Post 331 undefeated on the summer at 5-0. Sam Armbruster and Casey McGrath had RBI and Beverly/Salem scratched out a run in the first to lead wire-to-wire. Logan Petrosino scored twice and Casey Bellew had two hits including a double.
Peabody/Middleton 8, Marblehead/Swampscott 2: Jacob Behn hit a 3-run inside-the-park homer in the second inning and Peabody/Middleton remained unbeaten on the summer. Mike McCarthy added two hits and Christian Rosa had a hit, scored, had an RBI and also pitched two scoreless innings. Luke Disilvio also threw two scoreless frames. For the Mariners, David Bartram had a pair of hits and Bodie Bartram and Matt Mahan had the RBI.
Marblehead/Swampscott 6, Haverhill 3: Ian Maude allowed only one hit and no runs over four innings and the Mariners earned their first win of the summer on Tuesday. Stef Shepard hit two doubles and drove home two runs and Drew Bartram added an RBI. Will Roddy, Charlie Sachs, David Bartram and Matt Mahan all had hits and scored.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton-Wenham 44, Ipswich 28: Gabby Campbell had 14 and Sasha Mackagonov also scored in doubles with ten as the Generals took down their rivals. Lucy Donahue had a game-high 15 for Ipswich and Izzie Wetter added ten.
Bishop Fenwick 35, Manchester Essex 31: A dozen points from Bella Lopez and nine from Caroline Perry powered the Crusaders. Tess Carpenter shone for the Hornets with 12 and Ella Arnsten added six.
Masconomet 37, Essex Tech 16: The Chieftains cruised behind Remi Cote’s nine point effort plus seven out of Sammi Lalikos. For the Hawks, Emma Dorian added five points and Avery Barteaux scored three.
Pingree 36, Peabody 29: Bella Vaz and Shauna O’Brien led a balanced attack and the Highlanders handed the Tanner their first loss of the summer. Shea Nelson had five for Pingree while Peabody was paced by Ally Bettencourt (12 points) and Logan Lomasney (6).