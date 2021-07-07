NECBL BASEBALL
Keene 9, North Shore Navigators 2: Logan Bravo's 2-run homer in the seventh made it a 4-2 ball game but the Swamp Bats poured on five runs, including a 3-run homer, in the top of the ninth to down the Navs (11-9-2) at Fraser Field. North Shore was out hit 11-4 no batter getting more than one for the home team.
DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Danvers American 14, Middleton 0: The kids from Danvers clinched their spot in the Final Four with a victory on Wednesday. Danvers will face Manchester Essex in the first game of the double elimination bracket at home on Thursday with Amesbury playing Gloucester on the other side.
