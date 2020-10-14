GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 2, Salem Academy 0: Keeper Catalina Nieves earned the clean sheet on her Senior Day at McGrath Park and the Witches (1-2) earned their first win of the season. Chelsea Martinez netted both goals, assisted by Mei-Li Gannig. Senior Maddy Hamel played well and Isabella Cunha, Sierra Clawson and Breanna Stead were immense in helping Salem to victory.
Ipswich 2, Triton 1: Olivia Novello scored the game-winning goal, finishing off a perfect cross from Colby Filosa to give the Tigers (now 3-2) the win. Lauren Waters scored her team’s first goal, while goalkeeper Maddy Farris made an incredible diving save on a fourth quarter breakaway.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1: Junior midfielder Jane Maguire tied the game for the unbeaten Generals (3-0-1) in the 72nd minute on a free kick from just outside the penalty box. Senior goalie Elle Carter played well in goal with 10 saves.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1: Ally Mitchell netted two goals and Fenwick (4-1) put together its fourth consecutive victory. Ella Mogan had a great all-around game and assisted on Mitchell’s second goal while junior captain Bella DelVecchio scored the game-winner. Defenders Jenna Durkin and Elani Gikas were also outstanding.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 4, Arlington Catholic 1: Jack Andrews netted a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Crusaders kept rolling. Ryan Noci added one goal and one assist, while Fenwick also benefitted by an own goal from the Cougars. Andrew Perry had one assist, Keiron Murray was excellent at center mid with Noci, and Aidan Dwyer and T.J. Genzale were terrific defensively in front of netminder Liam Foley.
St. John’s Prep 1, Xaverian 0: Cam Whitney got the winner and Charlie Danis the assist, allowing the Eagles to pick up two points on Senior Day.
Ipswich 1, Triton 1: Jake Scruton’s direct free kick enabled the Tigers (0-4-1) to earn a tie. Brian Milano played well up front, with teammates Cade Wetter and John Werner doing likewise in the midfield and Cooper Norton, Thatch Phypers and Spencer Johnson performing admirably on defense.
Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals fell to 2-2-1 on the season as the host Clippers broke out offensively.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 9, Peabody 0: Goalies Ainsley Gruener and Mia Koutoulas didn’t face a single shot in sharing their second straight shutout for the Chieftains (2-0), who have scored 15 times in their first two games. Ava Collins had three goals while Maggie Sturgis had two goals and two assists to pace the offense. Lily Conway added one of each, with Riley Trodden, Julia Graves and Riley Paglierani also scoring. Cally McSweeney was also a force offensively by dishing out three helpers.
GOLF
Essex Tech 98, Nashoba 57: Aidan Gray finished with 18 points to lead the Hawks to victory.
Marblehead 40.5, Salem 31.5: In the first match of a home-and-home with the Witches, Ben Weed was medalist with a 37, finishing his round birdie-birdie to prevail, 6-3, for Marblehead. Other winners for the Magicians included Matt Weed (6-3), Scott Campbell (6.5 to 2.5) and Jacob Aizanman (8.5 to .5).
For Salem, Joe Parr, Brady Tremblay and Jon Wasserman all won by 5.5 to 3.5 scores, while Jack Doyle also prevailed, 6-3.
Swampscott 46, Beverly 26: The Big won six matches and halved the other two to pick up a home victory at Tedesco. Danny Dilisio (5.5 to 3.5), Lou Spellios (7-2), Will Roddy (7.5 to 1.5), Jason Bouffard (5.5 to 3.5), Brendan Sheehan (6.5 to 2.5) and Connor Correnti (5.5 to 3.5) were all triumphant for Swampscott. In addition, Aidan Graciale and Nate Stern halved their matches with Beverly’s Cam Cook and Dylan Hunter at the No. 2 and 4 spots, respectively.
St. John’s Prep 226, Xaverian 227: Tied after six 9-hole scores, the Eagles captured the match by going to the seventh score. Aidan LeBlanc (1-under 35) had his fourth straight under par outing, while Brendan O’Halloran’s 35 helped flip the score in the Prep’s favor. Alex Landry (38), Emmet Phelan (39) and Ian Rourke (39) also starred in the win.
Triton 142, Ipswich 101: Senior captain Rowan Silva’s 25 points led the Tigers (2-7) in their setback at Ipswich Country Club.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 17, Malden Catholic 45: On the first-ever race on the Prep’s newly developed on campus course, the Eagles rolled as sophomore Nathan Lopez ran the 3.1 course in a winning time of 17:47. Senior captain George Nikolakopoulos was second (17:48) and junior Charlie Tuttle (17:49) was third.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1: On Monday night, the Crusaders took home a four-set win by taking down the Cougars, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15.