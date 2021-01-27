BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody 4, Swampscott 1: Freshmen Michel Ryan and Trevor Pacheco both scored their first varsity goals as the Tanners (1-3-1) won their first game of the 2021 season Thursday on the road at Kasabuski Rink.
Senior Matt Devin added a goal and an assist for the winners while junior defenseman Andrew Souza netted his second goal of the campaign. Captain Lucas DeMild had 15 saves for the winners, who also got assists off the sticks of Jager Ingham (2), Nathan LePage and Anthony Bettencourt.
“It was definitely a good all-around team win,” said head coach Christian Wright. “We played a little more aggressively than we had in past games, and that took some getting used to. But once we did, the guys really bought it and put together a strong team effort. Hopefully now we can build off of this.”
Senior Zach Pierce scored his team-high third goal of the season off a tip for Swampscott (0-4-1), with Justin Bruhm assisting. Ian Roddie continued to shine between the pipes, stopping 29 shots.
Beverly 10, Saugus 0: The Panthers broke open a close game by erupting for eight goals in the third period, improving to 2-3. Junior forward Dylan Alves scored the first two goals of his varsity career for the Orange-and-Black, while sophomore defenseman Gavin Lawrence also netted his first career tally.
Gavin Doyle, Matt Mezza, Austin Bernard (2), D.J. Bachini, Jeff Hallihan and Danny Morency were the Panthers’ other goal scorers, with assists going to Dylan Zocco (3), Cam Cook (2), Mezza (2), Hallinan, Max Murphy, Max Edelstein, Rocco Orlandella, Bachini and Lawrence. Sophomore Dylan Hunter earned his first career shutout with 10 saves.
Winthrop 2, Masconomet 0: Two rebound goals were enough for Winthrop to knock Masconomet (3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. Senior captain Lucas Canelli kept things close for the Chieftains, stopping 18 shots.
Arlington Catholic 7, Bishop Fenwick 2: Aiden Anthony and Cam Martin were the goal scorers for the Crusaders, who were tied after one period but couldn’t keep pace offensively with the host Spy Ponders in falling to 0-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 66, Arlington Catholic 54: Che Hanks scored a team-best 15 points to go with four rebounds while Jason Romans (13 points, 6 assists, 4 steals) and Alex Gonzalez (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) also turned in strong performances in the Fenwick (6-3) win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 50, Arlington Catholic 28: The Crusaders (6-2) got 22 points and a whopping 10 steals from junior Olivia Found en route to the impressive win. Fellow junior Nasha Arnold added eight points and nine rebounds while senior captain Veronica Tache added five points, four assists and five steals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 8, Winthrop 6: Bitzzy King’s empty net goal out away the first win of the season for the Chieftains (1-3-1), who knocked off the previously unbeaten Vikings. Sage Smith potted two goals with an assist for Masconomet while captain Lauren Dillon, Gabi Oakes and Maddie Kenney had a goal and an assist each.
Eighth grader Bella Flinn netted her first varsity goal, captain Sophia Grutti had an assist and freshman McKenna Dockery collected two helpers. Captain Lydia Willette made some key stops (27 in all) in net to earn her first career victory.