GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Medford 0: The Tanners improved to 9-2 thanks to another shutout from Alyse Mutti in net. Ava Buckley scored twice in the win while Angela Fabbo, Penny Spack, Ella Chase and Jenna Dinapoli each chipped in one goal. Assists went to Dinapoli, Fabbo (2), Buckley and Spack.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Portsmouth Abbey 2 (OT): Nick Hubbard was immense in net, stopping 43 shots to give his team a well-earned point. Captain Ryan Kavanagh and Marco Mottola got the Highlanders (7-5-3) off to a fast 2-0 lead before the hosts tied it in the middle frame.
Arlington Catholic 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: Despite 28 saves from senior captain Josh Millman, the Crusaders (2-8) couldn’t find a way to put one in the Cougars’ net.
SWIMMING
Danvers 101, Peabody 85: The Falcons improved to 3-2 thanks to a complete team effort that saw them garner two individual first place finishes. Freshman Zachary Cotter came from behind to win the 200 IM in a time of 2:28.98 while his senior brother, Alex, was the lead in a 1-2-3 Falcons finish in the 100 freestyle followed by teammates Kylee McGraw and Dan Molina. The medley relay team of Cotter, Cotter, Eric Zhang and Spencer Keyes also came out on top in 1:58.96; the 400 free relay team of Molina, Keyes, Zach Cotter and Griffin Butler was first as well while McGraw, Arianna McNulty, Allison O’Keefe and Bella Moccia came in second. Butler and O’Keefe added a 2-3 finish in the 200 free, Keyes, McNulty and Moccia went 2-3-4 in the 100 backstroke, and Zhang, Darius Chung and Mia Walsh went 2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke to round out Danvers’ top performances.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 50, Newton Country Day 31: The Highlanders (10-2) scored 35 points by halftime and clamped down defensively en route to victory. Bella Vez had 22 points to lead the way while Sam Jones had 12 points with a number of assists and steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Governor’s Academy 77, Pingree 61: Ray Cuevas scored 21 points while Hudson Weidman had 14, but it wasn’t enough as the Highlanders fell to 8-4 on the season.
Ipswich 66, Whittier 65: The Tigers (3-7) picked up a nice win behind 19 points and 10-plus rebounds from James Norris. Toby Adams was huge with seven 3-pointers en route to 21 points, Nick Deleon had 13 points and Nate Pillis nearly notched his third straight double-double while scoring eight points.
WRESTLING
Beverly 60, Pentucket 10: The Panthers picked up a convincing win behind strong performances from Nathan Barry at 120 pounds (win by points), Alijah Pavia at 160 (win by pin) and Kasey Nako at 170 (win by points).
GIRLS SKIING
Generals split: Hamilton-Wenham kicked off their inaugural season with a tri meet at Bradford, going 1-1 with a win over Haverhill and loss to Andover. Freshman Evie Bernard led the way with a seventh place finish on the day.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 89, MCLA 61: The Vikings (5-13) won their second straight game behind double digit scoring efforts from Chris Macdonald (17 points), Conner Byrne (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jarret Byrne (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Jaden Castillo (14 points, 7 rebounds).
Endicott 72, Curry 62: The Gulls improved to 11-5 thanks to 19 points and six assists from Jalen Echevarria. Dillon Grant added 18 points and six boards, Mark Barrett had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards and Jeff Hill scored 11 in the win.
Western New England 92, Gordon 63: The Scots fell to 6-10 on the season, with Michael Makiej scoring 13 points to lead the way in defeat.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 68, Western New England 50: Ami Rivera scored 21 points to help the Scots improve to 7-9 on the season. Madison Wynbeek added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while Serianna Anderson scored 10 points.
Curry 63, Endicott 42: The Gulls struggled to find offense, dipping to 6-10 on the season with the loss. Libby Fleming had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the setback.
Salem State 74, MCLA 62: The Vikings won their second straight to move to 8-10 on the season, getting a big 33 points and six rebounds from Liz Zaiter to lead the charge. Alyssa Genness added 11 points and five assists while Abuk Teng chipped in 10 points and four assists.