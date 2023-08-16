NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 4, Northeast Tide 3: Zach Begin finally allowed an inherited runner to score ... but Peabody's closer didn't allow the tying run to come home.
Northeast got the tying run to third base in the top of the seventh, but Begin finished the job to save Game 4 of the North Shore Baseball League finals and give Peabody a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set. Begin recorded five outs and struck out four, allowing only one hit. He entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth and managed to retain the lead for Peabody, which is seeking its first league title in 12 years.
Liam McIlroy (two RBI) and Payton Palladino (2-for-3) each hit doubles for Peabody as the Pub built a 4-0 lead. Nolan Hills, Chris Mansour and Sam Armbruster had hits and scored runs and D.J. Brooks drove in two runs. Nathan Ing threw the first 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and scattering five hits in a quality start.