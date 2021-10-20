VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Danvers 0: Abby Bettencourt (24 assists, 6 kills), Isabel Bettencourt (14 kilss, 11 digs) and Sarah Broughton (7 kills) helped pace the Tanners (now 12-4) to a 25-21, 25-17 25-11 sweep Lauryn Mendoca and Madison Castro combined for another eight kills, while Kristina Cardello finished with a dozen digs.
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 1: Stellar teamwork on Senior Night enabled the Hawks (15-1) to prevail behind a trio of 12th graders: middle blocker Ali Tkach (17 kills, 4 aces), outside hitter Gracie Dailey (10 kills, 4 aces) and setter Brooklynne McFadden (7 kills, 27 assists).
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer I 1: Emely Foe and Angie Jiminez had some excellent serves while Sophia Jiminez, Kaydence Kauth and Makenzie Atkinson had stellar showings in the Navigators' 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20 triumph.
Marblehead 3, Masconomet 2: The Magicians (12-3) earned a 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory behind Keira Sweetnam's 14 kills, seven digs and three aces. Isabel Wabno added 12 kills, four aces and seven digs while middle blockers Lilah Thompson and Nicolette Tetti combined for 19 kills and five blocks. Defensively, Caitlin Parkman led Marblehead with 27 digs and Julia Potvin added 27 assists.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 19, Gloucester 42: The Tanners (5-1) clinched a share of the NEC title led by race winner Logan Tracia. Josh Trelegan was third followed by Gabe Gitonga, Dylan Faletra (5th), Ryan Faletra (6th), Jake Kolsrud (8th) and Evan Bedard (10th).
Beverly 15, Salem 50: The Panthers cruised in their final dual meet of the season thanks to seniors Liam Ouellette (17:20), David DiPietro (17:34) and Drew Fessenden (18:12) taking first, second and third place finishes, respectively. Sophomore Ryan Whiting took fourth in 18:17 while freshmen Calvin Barrett and Micah McMannus also ran well and broke the 18:30 mark. Rounding out the top seven was junior T.J. Betts, who crossed the line at 18:41.
Masconomet 15, Winthrop 50: The Chieftains took the top 16 spots for an easy win on Senior Day. Senior captain Nolan Dickinson won the race with a personal best time of 16:59 at Bradley Palmer Park (3.03 miles). Fellow captains Ian Darling (17:59), Will Caron (18:34, PB) and Tim McGinley (19:32) took spots 2-through-4 while classmate Liam Gillespie (19:37) also had a personal best while finishing fifth.
Danvers 19, Swampscott 44: Mekonnen Eon was victorious with a time of 16:29 to help the Falcons (5-1) sew up a share of the NEC title. Will Conklin came in third (17:53) with Charlie Garmin in fourth (17:54), Evan Laws in fifth (17:55) and Luke Llewellyn (18:02) and Kevin Rogers (18:03) also running well.
Hamilton-Wenham 18, Pentucket 37: Captain Eli Labelle had another excellent race, taking first in 17:56 to give the Generals their fourth win in five dual meets. Fellow captain Cooper Blatz was second, followed by Clark Glidden in fourth place, Ryan Gillis in fifth and James Regan in sixth.
Lowell Catholic 22, Essex Tech 34: Nathan Hammerschmitt was the top finisher for the Hawks with a personal best of 19:40 for fourth place. Ben Titus came in sixth (20:09) with Dennis Downing in seventh (20:10) and Scott Harney eighth (20:13), all in personal best times.
Fenwick places 4th: At the Catholic Central League Championships at Franklin Park, Declan Smith (17:45) took sixth place overall over 5,000 meters to help his team finish fourth overall. Wyatt Burr (10th, 18:08), Andre Santos (18th, 18:29), Ethan Henshaw (38th, 19:52) and Matt Cinelli (40th, 20:11) rounded out the Crusaders' top five.
Ipswich 26, North Reading 33: The Tigers (5-0) eked out a win thanks to a second place finish by Finn Russell (18:29), a fourth place from Keith Townsend (19:14) and a fifth place by Paul Wertz (19:28). Junior Colin Hansen was the next fastest runner for Ipswich, followed by senior captain Dan Buletza.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 26, Swampscott 30: The Falcons (2-4) took three of the top four spots in the narrow win. Emma Eagan won the race in 19:32 with Shea Nemeskal in second (19:39), Arianna McNulty in fourth (21:44), Jordan Ortins in eighth (23:09) and Sadie Bucco in 11th (24:24).
Peabody 19, Gloucester 42: Race winner Sarah DiVaste helped Peabody finish up a strong 5-1 dual meet season. Leah O'Neill finished third, Ava Buckley was fourth, Cailyn Buckley fifth, Leah Buckley sixth, Chloe Toda in eighth and Gianna Nicolo ninth.
Masconomet 21, Winthrop 40: Sarah McVey led the way for the Chieftains with a top time of 21:03, followed by Sarah Bernier (21:41), Willa Paglierani (23:43), Eli Green (24:42) and Amber Goudreau (24:38).
Fenwick finishes 4th: Also at the CCL Meet, the Crusaders saw Maria Ryan take 19th (22:20) and Shannon Bresnahan 26th (23:42) to lead the club. Sarah Fogarty (33rd, 24:27), Natalia Kay (35th, 24:32) and Norah Pasquarelli (38th, 25:01) added solid showings of their own.
Pentucket 18, Hamilton-Wenham 45: The Generals finished the regular season at 4-1, getting a third place showing from Ava Cote. She was followed by Alexis Donovan, Mira Flemming, Charlotte Madden and captain Sadie Condon.
North Reading 24, Ipswich 31: Tigers' junior Amelia Stacy finished second overall in a time of 21:50, while senior Millie Cormier was fifth in 25:01. Chloe Doonan (26:54) and Moira Healey (26:59) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Beverly 15, Salem 50: Mia Kasperowicz ran a personal best 19:37 to lead the pack of Panthers. Emily Young (19:48), Hannah McCarthy (20:24) and Oliva Young all ran well. Tara McNeil also ran a PR of 21:23 and Beverly finished off a 7-0 season to win their 9th straight NEC title with 63 straight dual meet wins overall.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Gloucester 0: Amelia Massa stopped 10 shots for her third shutout of the season while Noelle McLane had a goal and an assist to power the Panthers (4-7-4). Lily Shea and Jamie DuPont also scored for the winners, who got excellent defensive play from Cerys Murphy and Brooke Davies.
Swampscott 1, Marblehead 0: Meg O'Brien's goal, with an assist from Isabella Modica, gave the Big Blue (10-4-3) a thrilling win over their arch rivals. Chloe Rakauskas turned aside six shots for the shutout, with Paige Quagrello, Olivia Passalaqua and Nicollette Fraser starring defensively. Sydney Marshall and Olivia Baran had strong games up front.
Ipswich 1, Triton 0: Halle Greenleaf's goal, assisted by Linde Ruitenberg, was the game-winner for Ipswich (11-1-1), with Morgan Bodwell turning aside four shots for her 10th shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 1: The Generals (11-1-1) clinched the Cape Ann League Baker title as senior Claire Nistl collected her 10th goal of the season in the second half, snapping a 1-1 tie. Jane Maguire's 13th goal of the season gave H-W a lead four minutes in. Lily Mark and Ella Schenker had assists and goalie Stewart Bernard earned the win.
Swampscott 1, Peabody 0: Sophie DiGrande converted a penalty kick for the only goal of the game as the Big Blue (8-2-4) extended their unbeaten steak. Keeper Lilian Gosselin recorded her tenth shutout of the year while Peabody (6-4-3) got strong performances from Branae Craveiro and Avan D'Ambrosio in the middle and Maddy Scacchi and Meghan Billingsley defensively.
Essex Tech 6, Northeast 3: Sophomore midfielder Carrie Martinez had two goals while senior captains Hope McCarthy (penalty kick) and Deanna DelBene had one each to power the Hawks (8-8). Junior Miabella Cavallaro and freshman Kayleigh Silva also scored, with sophomores Chelsea Martinez and Sam Harrison as well as junior Izzy Santana picking up assists.
Marblehead 6, Salem 1: Junior Cait Mullins had two goals and two assists to lead the Magicians (11-3-1) to a Senior Night win. Senior Zoe Solberg had an assist for her first varsity point with Annie Sheridan, Ella Kramer, Samantha Dormer and Annika Haley also scoring. Senior Lauren Stammnitz earned an assist as well.
For the Witches, Isabella Cunha had the lone goal while keeper Kate Heppner and defender Sam Agno played great. Salem was tied with Marblehead, 1-1, at the half.
Pingree 1, Berwick 0: In a battle for first place in the EIL, Catherine Watrous had the game's only goal as Pingree knocked Berwick from the unbeaten ranks. Maggie Warner had the shutout for the Highlanders (8-2-1) with great efforts from Avery DePiero, Maddie Landers and Lexi Garcia.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 3, Swampscott 0: The Tanners (6-7) inched closer to .500 behind goals from Hugo Coutinho, Mahmoud Mishal and Matthew Calver. Assists went to Calver, Victor Maciel and Ryan Alves, while Cam Collins and Kyle Lobao played very well.
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: Guillermo Jimenez scored twice while Brogan McGorray, Dwight Foster and Isaiah Pina also found the back of the net in the win. Assists went to Pina, Oliver Buckhoff and Matt Sherf, with keeper Hayden Leveroni securing the shutout.
Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 2: Ryan Noci and Mehdi Khemmich had the goals for Fenwick, with Ryan Morgantstern adding a helper.
Beverly 1, Danvers 1: Nick Fox had the lone Beverly goal on an assist by Teo Berbic.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 0: The Generals got goals from Finn Tratnyek and Jackson Contois en route to a big CAL win. Liam Heney made four saves in net for the shutout.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Wheaton 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (9-6) managed four shots on goal of their own, with keeper Matt Hauntsman making five saves in net.
Endicott 6, University of New England 0: Codan Foley, Cole Fergusson, Austin Wickman, Tiago Frazao, Max Karkos and Hayden Laske all scored for the Gulls (6-6-1). Assists went to Max McCurdy, Joe Mepham (2), Karkos, and Keveen Delgado.
Roger Williams 1, Endicott 0: The Gulls dipped to 7-5-2 despite edging Roger Williams in shots, 7-4, and shots on goal, 4-1.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, UNE 0: Lindsey Papa's goal assisted by Swampscott's Jaymie Caponigro just five minutes in was the game-winner for Endicott (8-3-2). Grace Jewett and Madeline Mucher also scored and Rosaline Caliri (3 saves) earned the shutout.
Gordon 2, Roger Williams 1: The Scots (11-3) got goals by Calla Ashley and Kendra Wentling to come from behind and win. Keeper Tori Paine made six saves to hold RWU at bay.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Bates 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls (8-5) were outshot 9-1 and kept it close thanks to six saves from Danvers native Taylor Farrin.
Castleton 4, Salem State 3: Mackenzie Schmink and Julia Paulino scored late to make it a one-goal game, but Salem State (6-7) couldn't come all the way back after falling behind 4-1. Alexia Hamilton also scored and Melanie Mason assisted on all three markers.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (4-16) were swept despite strong play from Eva Haralabatos (9 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills).