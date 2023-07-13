LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Peabody West 4, Lynnfield 0: Will Slattery spun a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as defending District 16 champion Peabody West advanced back into the title game with a victory Wednesday in the loser’s bracket final.
Slattery helped himself offensively by doubling home C.J. York (who had walked) in the first inning. Peabody West added three more runs in the third inning as the final three batters in the order — Danny Lancaster (double), Sean Jagodynski, and Quinn Woodson (single) scored, with Ben Ouellette driving home a pair of runs with a single.
Peabody West will now face unbeaten Swampscott for the district crown Thursday at Salem’s Stephen M. O’Grady Field at 5:45 p.m. If they win that one, a one-game, winner-take-all battle will take place back in Salem Friday at the same time.
Gloucester 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: All five runs in this District 15 loser’s bracket final came in the fourth inning, with the winners plating three runs before Hamilton-Wenham responded as Colin McCaughey scored Gavin Markowski (who had singled) with a sacrifice fly and Gabe Tschudy (who had doubled) ran home an errant throw into the field. Hamilton-Wenham, however, had the tying run at third called out for diving head first into the bag for the second out of the inning and a strikeout ended the threat.
Gloucester, which won last year’s District 15 tournament, returns to the finals for the third straight season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 52, Gloucester 51: In a back-and-forth affair, Lucy Donahue of Ipswich stole the ball at halfcourt and went in for a layup with five seconds remaining to give her team a dramatic victory. That capped off an incredible night for Donahue, who had 35 points. Hazel Hoog added 12 and Charlotte Donahue five for Ipswich. Story Moore (17 points) ,Carly Foley (16) and Jordan DelTorchio (14) led the Gloucester charge.
Pingree 38, Manchester Essex 33: Shauna O’Brien scored 17 points and Anna Kanders added six as Pingree turned a one-point halftime lead into a 16-point second half advantage before holding off a furious charge by the Hornets. Lily Oliver had 13 points and Tess Carpenter seven to lead Manchester Essex.
Peabody 40, Hamilton-Wenham 31: Logan Lomasney dropped in 14 points while teammates Alli Bettencourt and Maia Davis each had seven to propel the Tanners to victory. Margo Bryce-Morris finished with nine points for Hamilton-Wenham, which got an additional seven points from Grace Harres.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 12, Marblehead/Swampscott 1: Sam Armbruster had four RBI with a home run while Casey McGrath and Jack Doyle (double) each drove in two runs in the big win. Matt Mahan had a single and scored Marblehead/Swampscott’s lone run in the loss.