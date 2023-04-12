SOFTBALL
Beverly 13, Winthrop 1: Mya Perron came up a single short of the cycle for the Panthers, having a monster day with a double, triple, home run and eight RBI in a five-inning mercy rule contest. Elsa Reulet was 3-for-4 at the dish for the winners with three more RBI; she also struck out nine Winthrop hitters while allowing a mere three hits on the mound.
Gloucester 4, Marblehead 3 (8 innings): The Chieftains fell short in extras despite a terrific pitching performance from Tessa Francis (2 hits, 5 Ks, 0 BB). Marblehead was ultimately hampered by three errors. Francis added a 2-for-4 day at the plate while second baseman Ruby Calienes went 2-for-3 and catcher Luka Bornhorst threw out two runners.
Peabody 13, Swampscott 0: Junior Abby Bettencourt struck out all 15 batters she faced in the five inning, perfect game victory for the Tanners (2-1).
BASEBALL
Danvers 10, Winthrop 0: Senior Steve Reardon went 3-for-4 with a triple are two RBI and Evan Currie posted a 2-hit effort with five strikeouts on the mound to pace the Falcons (2-2). Matt Callahan was 3-for-3 with two RBI, Aris Xerras hit a triple and Nick Robinson also drove home a pair.
St. John’s Prep 10, Xaverian 4: Junior Joe Williams struck out nine and scattered seven hits to help the Eagles (2-1) earn their first Catholic Conference win. Will Shaheen went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Yanni Andrikopoulos drove in two as the Prep scored five in the second to take control. Marco Zirpolo and Nick Lembo both scored three times and hit triples.
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Ipswich 2: Drew Stewart fanned five and worked around eight walks to help the Generals (2-0) down their rivals. Sophomore Gian Gamelli drove home two runs and H-W had six players record RBI including James Day (two hits, two runs). Alec Cote also had a pair of hits and stole two bases. The Tigers (1-3) were led by Nate Baise’s two hits including a triple while Matt McGowan and Ethan Gillis also doubled.
Masconomet 5, Saugus 3: The Chieftains (2-0) scored three in the sixth to come from behind and took the lead on Chase Caron’s RBI single. Paul Donnelly struck 11 in five innings of work and Gabe Fales got his first varsity win in relief. Braeden O’Connell and Logan Keune delivered two hits each.
Shawsheen 8, Essex Tech 2: Captain Harry Lynch battled on the hill for six innings while Cole Waterman and Nick Beurejkian had hits. Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik added a hit and also made his first career pitching appearance.
Pingree 5 Beaver Country Day 3: Nick Hubbard drove in a pair of runs and came on for a four out save to help the Highlanders (4-1) earn their first league win. Hudson Weidman earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of work while Quinn Moses and Jimmy Keck had key run scoring hits.
Beverly 11, Salem 8: After falling behind 6-0 in the first, the Panthers (3-1) chipped away and knocked Salem (3-1) from the unbeaten ranks. Senior Ian Visnick had three RBI to lead the comeback charge while Noah Guanci and Noah Staffier both drove in two runs. Micah McManus earned his first varsity win and Francis Martin recorded the save for Beverly while Sebastian Cruz and Jack Doyle led Salem with three hits each.
Swampscott 6, Gloucester 5 (8 innings): Nick Berube was the winning pitcher in relief, going two innings and giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Offensively, he had two hits and stole a base. Will Roddy added an RBI in the eighth inning and set the stage for third baseman Ben O’Brien, who ripped an RBI single to score Frank Pappalardo for the game-winning run. Swampscott is now 1-2 on the year.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 13, St. Mary's Lynn 9: Six goals and two assists from captain Manny Alvarez Segee gave Fenwick (1-2) its first win of the season. Tyler Mullen (3 goals, 4 assists) and Anthony Sasso (3 goals, 2 assists) also had big offensive nights for the Crusaders under the lights in Lynn, with Nathaniel Ricciuto adding a goal and two helpers. Jase Mansi and Geoffrey McGann picked up solo assists while goalies Brady McCormack (11 saves) and Will Gibbs (5 saves without allowing a goal) both had strong games, too.
Essex Tech 22, Mystic Valley 0: Twelve different players had goals, 13 had points and goalie Damian Biersteker didn’t face a single shot on net as the Hawks improved to 5-0. Bryan Swaczyk had three goals and five assists to lead the offense, with Fisher Gadbois (2 assists) and Colin Holden (assist) both adding four goals apiece. Ryan Colbert (assist) and Joshua Heath both finished with two goals; P.J. Norton (3 assists), Dominic Tiberii (assist), Nevin Maher, Dominic Cieslik, Hadden Amico, Armani Booth (assist), and Evan Burns had one goal each; and Timothy Tavares dished out four helpers.
Holderness 11, Pingree 5: The Highlanders (5-1) lost their first game of the season despite two goals and an assist from Sean Stevens and 14 faceoff wins from Colin McLoy. Mekhi Taylor, Matt Tersolo and Bodie Cannata had single goals, Riley McClure had one assist, and goaltender Max Becker stopped nine shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 9, St. Mary’s 6: The Crusaders (2-1) picked up a conference win behind three goals and two assists from Lauren Woods and two goals and two assists from Frankie Herbert. Molly Sullivan, Kayla Carlin, Kylie Bloom and Hannah Bettencourt each added one goal while goalie Courtney McKenzie made seven saves in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: The Generals (2-0) swept their league rivals with wins by Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-1) and Sienne Gregory (6-0, 6-1) plus the tandems of Chloe Gern/Laynee Wilkins (6-0, 6-2) and Alle Benchoff/Sofia Montoya (6-1, 6-3).
Peabody 5, Salem 0: Jessica Chau won at first singles after a long first set tiebreaker and the Tanners swept their first match of the year. Yasmine Giacalone won 6-2, 4-6, 1-0, Valentina Goga won 6-0, 6-0 and the teams of Jill McGrath/Theodosia Kourtelidis (6-1, 6-0) and Jessica Demiri/Eftyghia Kourtelidis (6-0, 6-0) also prevailed.
Marblehead 5, Swampscott 0: Courtney Yoder and Aviva Bornstein pulled out a clutch three-set triumph (6-2, 5-7, 6-4) at first doubles to help the Magicians sweep and improve to 3-0. Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin won at second doubles (6-1, 6-1), as did Pauline Geissler (6-3, 6-4), Andrea Potvin (6-4, 6-1), and Charly Cooper (6-2, 6-4) in singles.
Victoria Quagrello and Anna Ratner played well at first singles for Swampscott.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1: Mika Garber (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)), Josh Eggebrecht (6-4, 6-3) and Matthew Sherf (6-1, 6-3) won in singles play for the 2-0 Magicians, as did Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock at first doubles (5-7, 6-2, 7-5).
St. John’s Prep 5, Xaverian 0: The Eagles (3-0) remained spotless on the season thanks to wins by Paul Neal (6-2, 7-5), Jack Prokopis (6-1, 6-0), John DeAngelis (6-0, 6-0) and the doubles squads of Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-1, 6-1) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-1).
Masconomet 4, Beverly 1: The Chieftains (2-1) picked up a conference win behind singles victories from Mark Trull (6-3, 6-4) and Steven Ralph (5-7, 6-1, 6-2), as well as doubles wins from Jack Eaton/Justin Saginor (6-0, 6-3) and Jason Karas/Kai Hird (6-0, 6-0).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Catholic Memorial 3, Essex Tech 0: Senior Ryan Lovasco had four kills and classmate Ryan Cole provided five but the Hawks dipped to 0-3 with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 setback.
BOYS TRACK
Pentucket 99, Ipswich 42: Keith Townsend was a winner in the 400 hurdles and broke a 41-year-old IHS record — the oldest in school history, previously held by Garlie Dort —in the high jump at 6 feet 5 inches. Elijah Bergner added wins in the pole vault and 110 hurdles, while Tyler Rafferty (800) and Colin Hansen (400) also had first place finishes.
Beverly 86, Masconomet 51: Coming up big for the Panthers were double winners Misha Krygin (2-mile and 800) and Osman Solano (400 hurdles and triple jump). Other winners included Colin Burns (shot put), Leo Sheriff (high hurdles), Dan Conant (200), Ray Kwiatek (400), Riley McGoldrick (mile) and the 4x400 relay of Kwiatek, McGoldrick, Evan Wong, and Isaac Fryling.
The Chieftains had a spectacular showing from junior Nathan Molina, who captured four events: the 100 (11.2 seconds), the high jump (5-10), the long jump (21-4), and as part of the 4x100 relay with Arbri Halilaj, Adam Staffier, and Will Shannon (45.3). Senior captain Spencer Schaap (discus, 114-4 1/2) and Matt Sheehan ((javelin, 116-8) also picked up wins.
Triton 90, Hamilton-Wenham 43: The Generals dropped their season opener despite two wins from Tim Seaward (shot put and javelin). James Regan won the 2-mile while the 4x400 relay team of Clark Glidden, Jack Creilsen, Isaac Jones and Ben Rich also came out on top.
GIRLS TRACK
Pentucket 74, Ipswich 70: The Tigers tasted defeat for the first time this spring despite wins from Pia Stewart (discus), Decha Perron (javelin), Olivia Novello (100 hurdles), Soren Shearer (800), Chloe Pszenny (400), Kameya Perron (pole vault), Moira Healey (2-mile), and the 4x400 relay team of Pszenny, Shearer, Lily Harper and Amelia Mooradd.
Triton 100, Hamilton-Wenham 35: Georgia Wilson won the long jump for the Generals (0-1) while Claire Payne took the discus. The 4x100 relay team of Annie Moynihan, Caroline Monahan, Tessa Hunt and Georgia Wilson also came out victorious.
Masconomet 88, Beverly 48: The Chieftains’ throwers swept the shot put and javelin while earning 26 of the 27 contested throwing points en route to the convincing victory. Lauren Boughner was a triple winner on the day in the long jump, 100 and 1x100 relay. Doubles winners included Sophie Doumas (shot put, discus), Caroline Losee (triple jump, 1x100) and Jenna Lindsay (400, 4x400). Other first place finishers were Katherine Faddis (high jump), Cali Haberland (javelin) and Ellie Green (800). The 4x100 relay team of Losee, Bougner, Appelstein and Piper Testa also came out on top, as did the 4x400 relay team of Lindsey, Lilly Podgurski, Mia Juliano and Amanda Schneider.
For Beverly, senior captain Meredith Pasquarosa won the 200 in a personal best 25.5 seconds. Sophomore Tara McNeil won the 2-mile with teammate Mary Hauck finishing seconds; Cali Panjwani set a 10-second PR in the mile (6:04); Olivia Griffin was second in the 100 with a PR of 13.5; and freshman Grace Galbreath was outstanding in the 400 hurdles.
Salem 3, Greater Lowell 0: The Witches improved to 3-2 with their first conference victory in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 sweep. Middle blocker Liam Bautista served well with three aces and setter Kaiden Brewster had nine kills to lead the offense.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 26, UNE 4: Domenic Russo pumped home five goals as Endicott (8-4 overall) remained unbeaten at home this spring at 6-0. Nick Grapp and Domenic Valera each added three scores for the Gulls — who have won five straight — with Nick Pagluiso and Cam Fernandez ripping the twine twice.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Roger Williams 23, Gordon 4: Hailey Beling, Caroline Piorkowski, Abbie Zorrilla and Emma Darling each had second half goals for Gordon (now 7-5).
Endicott 18, UNE 7: Katy Garvin scored four goals, Carly Pierce had three scores and two assists and Kiana Napolitano also scored three as the Gulls (6-5) remained unbeaten in CCC play.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 13, MIT 3: Kyle Grabowski had an RBI double, a pair of sacrifice flies, and drove home another run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to spark the Gulls. Nicolas Cannata scattered nine hits and three earned runs over seven innings to get the win, striking out 11. Thomas Barbieri was also a big hit offensively, knocking three base hits (including a solo homer) and driving home a pair.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings split pair: Salem State (8-16) topped Lesley, 6-1, before falling in the second half of a doubleheader 5-1. Dawn Eisnor drove in four runs in the Vikings’ victory.