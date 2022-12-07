BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 4, Berwick 2: Quinn Moses, a junior from Ipswich, netted a pair of power play goals and sophomore teammate Marco Mottola scored his first varsity goal (also with the man advantage) as the Highlanders (now 3-1) won their Holt League opener.
Another sophomore, Robert Hanson, had a goal and an assist to help the winners, with captain Ryan Kavanaugh earning two assists. Solo apples went to captain Ryan Clark, Joe Gaffney, Max Guertin, Max Kirianov and Tejas Prakash, with goalie Nick Hubbard earning the win in net with 30 saves.
BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 70, Xaverian 25: In one of the first high school meets held at the New Balance Track in Boston Tuesday, the Eagles cruised highlighted by Chris McDonough’s 6.60 time in the 55-meter dash that broke the school record. Drew McStay had an outstanding leap in the high jump at 6-foot-4 and Paul Lovett clocked a 4:33 mile.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Wesleyan 2 (OT): Jackson Sterrett won it in overtime for the No. 7 ranked Gulls, who are now 10-1. Connor Beatty had both of Endicott’s regulation goals and both erased one goal deficits. Cam Speck had two assists and Atticus Kelly made 22 stops between the pipes.