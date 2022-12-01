BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Roxbury Latin 1: Goals from center Joe Gaffney and right wing Trey Hanson of Topsfield gave the Highlanders a big opening night home win at The Johnny. Defenseman Max Kirianov of Marblehead had two assists while fellow blueliner Collin Rowe and center Max Trudel had single helpers. Nick Hubbard stopped 14 of 15 shots he saw to get the win in net for Pingree, which outshot the visitors 36-15 (including 15-0 in the middle stanza).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 52, Commonwealth 9: Sophomore guard and team captain Bennett Plosker scored 14 points, as did senior forward and fellow captain Noah DeJesus, as CCA rolled in its season opener. Center Anthony Reis, also a senior captain, added a dozen points for the winners in their MBIL clash, while the squad’s fourth captain, senior Evan Ray, had a strong all-around showing.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNE 84, Gordon 80 (OT): Naomi Nicholson hit a three-pointer with four seconds left to tie it up and force overtime, but the Nor’Easters outscored the Scots (2-5) 12-8 in the extra session to win. Madison Wynbeek turned in a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds while Serianna Anderson had 14 and five players scored in double figures.
Endicott 68, Salve Regina 59: Sarah Dempsey had 21 points and was 9-of-11 at the line and the Gulls (3-2) put away the Seahawks. Tara Laugeni also had a nice outing with 19 points plus a dozen rebounds and three steals.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 78, Salve Regina 73: The Gulls (3-2) moved over .500 thanks to 25 points from senior guard Jalen Echevarria. Matt Garry added 17 points and nine boards in the win.