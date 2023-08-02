NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Pingree 59, Beverly 37: Bella Vaz was one of four in double digits for Pingree with 17 as the Highlanders began their playoff run with a roar. Anna Kanders scored 16, Shea Nelson added 12 and Kiki Gable netted ten. Anna Michaud led Beverly with 11 points while Lyndsey Kasinski (eight), Lauren Caley and Clara Costco (six each) chipped in.
Bishop Fenwick 41, Danvers 19: Cecelia Kay dominated with 19 points and 12 boards and the Crusaders cruised. Anna Fertonani had six and Samantha Dormer added five while Reese Holland led the Falcons with 11.
Manchester Essex 34, Marblehead 21: Kaycee O’Connell scored 13 and Lily Oliver added ten to power the Hornets in playoff action. Ainsley McDonald had six for the Magicians.
AMERICAN LEGION (JUNIORS)
Pittsfield 6, Marblehead/Swampscott 3: In the Final Four of the 17u Legion state championship tournament, the Mariners threatened to tie in both the sixth and seventh but Pittsfield escaped. Connor Chiarello had a double, triple and two RBI while Nate Lee and Michael Collins scored runs. Nick Berube added a double and Lee had a very good effort in the bullpen with 5 2/3 innings of work. Post 57 ends the summer at 17-11.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 4, Beverly Recs 3: Jon Cahill collected a pair of RBI and Pub scored three in the fifth to take the lead in Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series late Tuesday night. Bobby Jellison tossed 5 2/3 solid frames and Zach Begin struck out four batters to earn the save. Shane Keough had a key hit and Liam McIlroy scored twice for Peabody.
The 7th seeded Recs were led by Danny Mello (two hits, solo homer, run, RBI) and Mike Davis (RBI double).
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 4, Manchester Essex 3: A bases loaded walk in the top of the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and Carter Coffey slammed the door to lift the Generals. Luke McClintock fanned seven in five 1-hit innings while Will Frain (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Tobin Clark-Goldfeld (2-for-4) both blasted home runs.