BOYS SOCCER
Green Farms 2, Pingree 1 (PKs): After being deadlocked 1-1 following regulation and overtime, the Highlanders had their hearts broken in the NESPAC Class C semifinals in the penalty kick shootout. Pingree had a 2-1 edge after two round but wound up losing the shootout, 5-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 5, Kents Hill 0: The top-seed Highlanders handled Kents Hill at home in the NEPSAC Class C quarters to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round back at home against Green Farms.
VOLLEYBALL
Forman School 3, Covenant Christian 1: CCA was felled in the quarterfinals of the Class D New England Prep School Athletic Conference playoffs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Amherst 52, Gordon 41: Madison Wynbeek was the only player in double figures for Gordon (1-3) with 14 and also grabbed nine rebounds. Ami Rivera also chipped in with nine points.
Springfield 62, Endicott 56: Sarah Dempsey scored 15 points with seven of them coming at the charity stripe but the Gulls (1-1) took their first loss against the No. 16 ranked team in the nation in Division 3. Tara Laugeni scored a dozen points for Endicott and also had a team-best seven rebounds.