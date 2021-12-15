GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 8, Winsor 4: Jaselle Yepez had a breakout performance with two goals and two assists as the Highlanders (4-1-1) won a shootout. Abigail Amigo had a pair of goals, Cece Harriman had two assists and Zarena Sawyer and Ashley Smail also enjoyed multi-point efforts.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Matignon 2: Senior captain Lauren Dirarian had a goal and assisted on fellow senior Emma Perry’s game-tying goal to help the Crusaders (1-0-1) earn a road point. Grace Morey also had an assist for Fenwick and Sedona Lawson had a strong showing in net.
Beverly 1, Newburyport 1: Halle Greenleaf netted the tying goal in the second period and both squads played solid defense in the third and overtime to come away with a draw. Goalie Megan McGinnity had a strong showing in net for the Panthers, now 1-1-1.
Medford 2, Masconomet 0: Goalies Mackenzie Cronin and Maddie Dupuis split time in net and both made some timely saves but the Chieftains (1-2) couldn’t crack through at the other end.
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 6, Danvers 1: In his first varsity start, senior Nick Santangelo made 15 saves while junior Mike Berrigan (the game-winner) and sophomore Ben Merrill (shorthanded) both netted their first varsity goals as the Chieftains captured their season opener. Sophomore left wing A.J. Sacco scored twice while Matt McMillan had two assists. Chris O'Grady and Josh Brann also lit the lamp for the winners, while the third line of Berrigan, Mike Bevilacqua and Ben Cohen had terrific all-around games.
Mike DeLisio had the goal for Danvers, which fell to 2-1 on the season. His tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period.
Gloucester 8, Marblehead 1: Junior center Chris Locke had the only goal for the Headers in a season opening setback at Salem State. Sophomore Emerson Marshall led Gloucester with four goals.
Portsmouth Abbey 9, Pingree 2: Sophomore Ryan Kavanaugh had both goals for the Highlanders (1-5), coming in each of the first two periods. Captain Michael Lynch, freshmen Quinn Moses and Max Kirianov, and alternate captain Cody Plaza all earned assists.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 66, Whittier 6: The Eagles (5-0) cruised with victories by Braedon Goes (106), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126, pin in 22 seconds), Adam Schaeublin (132), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Marc Pineiro (195), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285).
Shawsheen 45, Masconomet 27: Miles Darling won his match at 113 pounds with Collin McAveney (126), Nick Mandracchia (145) and Toal Lodewick (160) also winning. Essex Tech’s Shane Field also won his first varsity match for the co-op squad with an impressive showing at 182.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Danvers splits: The Falcons (1-1) topped Winthrop 62-18 while falling to Marblehead in a narrow 45-40 decision. Courtney Hinchion topped the mile in both meets while other dual winners were Mikayla Shaffaval (300), Katie Walfield (1000), Emma Eagan (2-mile), Cali Abbatessa (shot put) and the 4x400 relay (Shaffaval, Hinchion, Arianna Bezanson and Walfield).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 70, Portsmouth Abbey 29: The Highlanders got 13 points from sophomore Bella Vaz and 11 more from senior Lexi Garcia in a rout at home. Eleven of the team’s 12 players scored for Pingree, which has put up 120 points in last two contests. Freshman Hannah Shields also had a strong contest with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 62, Whittier 47: The Tigers built upon a nine-point halftime lead to pull away for the win, with Charlie Henderson’s leadership over the final 20 minutes proving crucial. Toby Adams (16 points) hit some big shots off the bench for the winners while Ray Cuevas (22 points) had an excellent all-around night.