GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 6, Newton Country Day 1: Sophomore Ashley Smail had a pair of goals and freshman Juju Giorando netted her first varsity tally to help the Highlanders cruise to victory. Maddie Santosuosso made 19 stops while Ceci Herriman scored twice, Aby Amigo had a goal and an assist and Zarenna Sawyer handed out three helpers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chapel Hill/Chauncey Hall 67, Covenant Christian Academy 64: Josh Pekari, a 6-foot-4 forward, led all scorers with 28 points while eighth grade guard Steven Joseph of Beverly added 10 points and locked down Chapel Hill’s Clark-University bound 6-6 forward Nate Edwards, but Commonwealth Christian missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in its season opener. CCA, playing without one of the MBIL’s top players in Beverly native Daniel Chewning, saw all eight of its players who entered the game score.
“Other than the final score, I couldn’t have asked for a better effort,” said head coach Rob Bradford, whose team will open its new gym next Monday against league rival Gann Academy. “With six of the eight players seeing their first varsity action, we went toe-to-toe with what figures to be one of the top teams in the league.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
Phillips Exeter 104, Pingree 65: The Highlanders got wins from Siana Leo in the 200 IM (2:35.53), Kate Stella in the 50 freestyle (27.33), and two from Catherine Curry in both the 100 butterfly (1:08.89) and 100 backstroke (1:08.94) in a season opening setback in the pool.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 87, Coast Guard 85 (OT): Tara Laugeni had a monster effort for the Gulls (3-4), scoring a game-high 30 points, pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds, recording three blocked shots and two steals in the home triumph. Libby Fleming came off the bench to contribute 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Sarah Dempsey added a dozen points and Ariana Silvia 11.