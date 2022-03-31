BOYS LACROSSE
Middlesex 13, Pingree 9: The Highlanders (1-1) weren’t able to scoop enough ground balls or get the shot selection they hoped for, dropping their first game of the young season. Jack Feeks finished with three goals and two assists for the locals while Mehki Taylor also scored three times and added an assist. Bodie Cannata, Riley McClure and long stick middie Rogan Cardinal were the other Pingree goal scorers, and solo assists came from Jack Savoie, Charlie Faldi, Cody Plaza and Sean Stevens. Freshman netminder Max Becker finshed with a dozen saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE LAROSSE
Salem State 27, Eastern Nazarene 2: Marblehead native Sam Cioffi erupted for eight goals and three assists to send the Vikings (4-3) home with a blowout triumph. Danvers native Christian Burke added five goals while Drew Worthley, a Bishop Fenwick product, chipped in with four goals and an assist for the winners. Kevin Albert had three goals and three helpers, Gloucester Pat Guinee also scored three times and dished out five assists, former Manchester Essex standout Lake Fleming of Manchester Essex had a hat trick of his own with two helpers, and Aristomenis Koumentakos also scored for SSU, with Zach Royal stopping six shots for the win in net.
Nichols 13, Gordon 7: Kobe Bui had four goals plus an assist to lead Gordon (1-6) in the road loss. Colin Liscomb made ten saves and Marco Fernandez also had a pair of scores.
Endicott 12, UNE 6: The Gulls (2-4) doubled up the Nor’Easters to win their CCC opener. Nick Pagliuso was a force offensively with four goals and three assists, Michael Hauptman scored twice with four helpers, Domenic Russo had a hat trick and Craig Claflin netted a pair.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, University of New England 1: Katie Schenk scored four goals and added one assist as the Gulls shot out to a 7-0 lead after one quarter and led 11-0 at the break for the easy win. Morgan Pike contributed three goals while Gabriella Prisco had two goals and a like number of assists. Other Endicott goals came off the sticks of Carly Pierce (2), Jaira Paine (2), Matilda Darrah, Katy Garvin, Nicole Genga, Gilly Hartt and Emily Typrowicz. The Gulls are now 5-3 on the season.
Nichols 15, Gordon 4: Despite a hat trick from Abigail Mansfield, the Scots (5-3) allowed eight of nine goals scored in the half in stumbling on the road. Kaitlyn Mini added a late goal for the locals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 16, Southern Maine 2: Dylan Pacheco blasted a 3-run homer to cap a 5-run first inning to send the host Gulls (now 12-4) off and rolling in a rout. Jake Nardone (3-run bomb), Thomas Barbieri (solo blast) and Nicolas Notarangelo (grand slam) also left the yard for Endicott, with John Connolly striking out two in a hitless inning to pick up the victory on the hill. Notarangelo finished with five RBI while Caleb Shpur was a perfect 5-fot-5 at the dish with three runs scored and an RBI.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MIT 3, Endicott 0: Despite 10 kills from Rafa Robert and seven more from Spencer Capps, the Gulls were unable to take a game in falling, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22. Gavin Emenaker added 26 assists for Endicott (now 15-6).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon wins two: The Scots (9-6-1) took care of Framingham State, 8-0 and 9-3. Emma DuBois had four RBI as Gordon, which has eight or more runs in six straight games, stayed hot at the plate. Isabella Rivera and Ami Rivera both slugged triples and Lily Rivera and Arianna Ramsaran also had extra base hits. Mara Little scattered eight hits to pick up her fourth win and Sierra Ricci fired a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts.