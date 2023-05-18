SOFTBALL
Pingree 13, Concord Academy 0: Antonella Najim surrendered just one hit and struck out five in a shutout performance as the Highlanders rolled on Senior Day. Marah Goldman went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the winners, with Caitlyn Dion finishing 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Lyla Campbell adding two hits and a run batted in. Seniors Matrah Goldman, Lucy Ciaciarelli, Kate Spaulding, and Dion were all honored.
Marblehead 12, Winthrop 0: Ruby Calienes fanned 11 in a 3-hitter with no walks and the Magicians rolled behind solid offensive days from Isabel Mortensen (triple), Luka Bornhorst (2-for-3), Sophia Hallisey (2-for-4) and Anna Bobowski (1-for-4, RBI).
Gloucester 7, Beverly 1: Reese Kwiatek hit a pinch hit single to get the lone RBI of the day for the Panthers (9-9). Jasmine Feliciano went 1-for-3 and Noelle McLane went 1-for-2 and freshman Kat Tsimounis threw out an impressive four runners in the game.
St. Joseph’s 18, Salem Academy 5: Kaedynce Kauth, Cynthia Esterlin, and Kianny Mirabal-Nunez all had RBI hits for the Navigators (now 11-8), with Kauth also striking out six batters.
BASEBALL
Beverly 6, Marblehead 2: Ace Noah Guanci delivered a complete-game, 15 strikeout performance to push the Panthers (13-4) into first place in the NEC Dunn division. Offensively, Ian Visnick went 2-for-3 and scored twice with Drew Sadoski and Anthony Mastroianni earning RBI. Devin Koloski and Noah Staffier also had hits and scored for the Panthers.
Marblehead (9-7) saw Drew Whitman strikeout seven in 6 1/3 solid innings of work but only had four hits on the day: Two each by Shane Keough and Riley Schmitt.
Salem 7, Peabody 4: Julian Ortiz came on to nail down the victory with a save as the Witches (13-3 overall) officially clinched the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division crown. Peabody fell to 6-10 on the season.
Essex Tech 5, Georgetown 4: Catcher Andrew Skory drew a bases loaded walk to deliver the Hawks (9-8) a key walk-off win. Senior Shawn O’Keefe reached base four times for Essex Tech while senior Harry Lynch threw two innings and had three hits of his own. James Levesque was also strong on the hill for the Hawks.
St. Joseph Prep 10, Salem Academy 9 (9 innings): Kegan LeClare had two hits and two RBI as Salem Academy (9-8) rallied from 7-1 down to force extra innings but couldn’t quite snare the win. LeClare was solid in 6 2/3 innings of relief work, Danny Silk drove in two runs and Azriel Taguaim had two hits.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Greater Lawrence 1: The Witches ran their season mark to 9-6 courtesy of their 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 decision. Kaiden Brewster, a setter, finished with 32 assists to direct a balanced offense. Jake Fritz had 14 kills, Chris Qirjazi had 10, and middle blockers Luca Gaias and Elias Ferreria had nine and six, respectively.
Essex Tech 3, KIPP 0: Senior opposite Ryan Lovasco had 14 kills and three blocks for the Hawks (9-5) in their 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 decision. Sophomores Barrett Cross (30 assists, 7 aces) and Troy Fisher (6 kills, 4 blocks) also starred for the winners, with senior Ryan Cole adding 10 kills.
BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 5, Amesbury 0: The Tigers captured their third match this spring behind straight set wins from Jack Totten (6-2, 6-0), Brian Milano (6-0, 6-1), and Toby Adams (6-3, 6-4) in singles, as well as Charlie Jepsen and Nate Brady (6-0, 6-1) at first doubles in addition to River Smith and AJ Schoonover (6-1, 6-0) at second doubles.
Marblehead 5, Masconomet 0: Co-captains Jimmy King and Jack Wykes rallied to win 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 to help the Magicians (12-2) stay spotless in NEC competition. Also winning were Mika Graber (6-0, 6-0), Jost Eggerbrecht (6-0, 6-1), Etan Farfel (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Jayden Janock/Anthony Vizy (6-2, 6-0).
St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles wrapped up their fifth straight Catholic Conference title and 29th in the last 33 years. Winners were John Deangelis, Luke Prokopis, Luke Free and the teams of Mark McDuffee/Ben Liptak and Alex Melville/Wade Evitts, all by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Gloucester 4, Swampscott 1: The team of Nick Custer and Trevor Talebian provided the win for the Big Blue (7-4) in the first doubles position.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Doubles team Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa won in three sets, 2-6, 7-6, 10-6, for the Crusaders (now 10-2).
Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0: Winners for the Big Blue (7-6) were Veronika Isagulyan (6-2, 6-1), Laine Foutes (6-0, 6-0), Tessa Prendergast (6-2, 6-3) and the teams of Victoria Quagrello/Anna Ratner (6-1, 6-1) and Ana Eccles/Ava O’Donnell (6-2, 6-0).
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 0: The NEC leading Chieftains took down the Magicians behind Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-2, 6-3) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-1).
The Magicians received strong play from their first doubles team of Courtney Yoder and Aviva Bornstein.
Ipswich 5, Amesbury 0: The Tigers (6-6) won their fourth straight behind Claire Buletza (6-3, 6-1), Abbie Allen (6-0, 7-6), Tess O’Flynn (7-5, 6-1) and Norah Hickey/Lila Borgman (1-6, 6-2, 6-0) and Maggie McCormick/Frannie Hertz (6-0, 7-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 13, Salem 5: Gavin Lawrence had four goals and four assists while Cam Smith added two tallies and four helpers as the Panthers improved to 10-6. Sophomore Talan Rafter scored his first varsity goal in the victory, which also saw John Maloblocki (3 goals, assist), Mason Simpson (2 goals), Bobby Massa (goal), James Silva (3 assists), Matt Maloblocki (2 assists), and Aidan Sullivan (assist) land on the scoresheet. Goalie Colby Vaccaro finished with six saves.
Mikey Curtin had four goals and assist for Salem, with captain T.J. McCarthy also scoring with one assist. Jayden Cannon also picked up an assist along with four ground balls, and goalie Vince Milano stopped eight shots.
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Amesbury 4: Will Stidsen scored three times with an assist while Lucas Hunt had two goals and one helper to power the Generals (4-11). Brady Scudder contributed two goals and two assists and Morgan Glovsky assisted on three scores. Ben Wood got the win in net with 14 saves, and backup Mike Pitkin had one save.
St. John’s Prep 19, Malden Catholic 2: Drew Bossi and Oliver Rosselli both finished with four goals and an assist as nine different players scored for the Eagles (15-2). Those included Brendan Powers (2G, 2A), Jimmy Nardone (2G, A), Nolan Convey (2G), Joe Bullard (2G), Ben Merena (G, 2A), Josh Haarmann (G, A), Madden McGowan (G, A), Noah Brown (A), Trevor McInnis (A), and Danny Cahill (A). Austin Kitces, Mattheus DPlessis, and Max Putney each saw time in net.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Bishop Stang 4: The Crusaders improved to 9-7 thanks to three goals and two assists from Manny Alvarez-Segee, two goals and four helpers from fellow captain Joey Marshall, and three scores and a helper from Aidan Byrne. Anthony Sasso added a goal and three assists; Nathan Ricciuti had two goals; Tyler Mullen, Sean Stevens and Craig Masone each had a goal and an assist; and Thomas Swanton had an assist while goalie William Gibbs stopped four shots.
Manchester Essex 6, Peabody 5: Long pole Johnny Lucas had three goals plus an assist and faceoff man Anthony Curcio won 11-of-15 draws, but the Tanners (8-9) lost on the road. Danny Barrett and Matt Lindstrom also scored, with goalie Aiden Haight stopping a dozen shots.
Phillips Exeter 10, Pingree 8: Despite four goals from Sean Stevens and two from Mekhi Taylor, the Highlanders (20-2) saw their 15-game win streak snapped. Riley McClure added a goal and one assist, with Bodie Cannata also scoring and Matt Tersolo picking up two assists. Goalie Max Becker made eight stops.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 9, Masconomet 8: Trailing by three at halftime, the Magicians (5-7 NEC, 5-11 overall) held Masco scoreless in the second half while scoring four goals of their own to prevail. Goalie Kate Santeusanio made 10 saves for the winners, who got six goals from Sydney Langton and one apiece from Maddie Forbes, Lucy Wales and Ramona Gillett.
Dexter Southfield 17, Pingree 6: Annie Smith led Pingree with a pair of goals in their loss.
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Essex Tech 11: Maddie McDonald poured in eight goals for the Hawks (now 12-2), with Carrie Martinez adding two and Morgan Costa one.
Georgetown 11, Hamilton-Wenham 10: Despite eight goals and six draw controls from Evelyn Bernard, the Generals (now 8-7) lost on the road Tuesday. Avery Nistl and Maisie Leland also scored for H-W, with Lucy Ayers and Ava Schultz strong on defense in front of goalie Ava Vautour (5 saves).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 89, Danvers 42: Achieving first-place finishes for the unbeaten Tanners were Brianna Ewansiha (high jump), Mimi Batista (long jump, 200), Lindsey Wilson (triple jump), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put, discus), Alessandra Forgione (javelin), Tamara Kemigisha (low hurdles), Marissa Simmons (100), Ava Champigny (400), Kyra Buckley (800) and Sarah DiVasta (mile).
Danvers got event victories by Amelia Bourdier (100 hurdles), Emma Eagan/Courtney Hinchion/Shea Nemeskal (all tied for first in the two-mile) and the 4x400 relay of Eagan, Chloe Hertigan, Hinchion and Arianna McNulty).
Masconomet 101, Gloucester 35: Sophia Doumas had throwing wins in both the shot put (30 feet 2 1/2 inches) and discus (95-5 3/4) while teammate Lauren Boughner won both the long jump (15-5) and 100 dash (13.71) to propel Masconomet to a runaway win. Other winners for the Chieftains were Brooklyn Odoradi in the triple jump (34-1 1/2), Cali Haberland in the javelin (95-8 1/2), Angelina Zepaj in the 400 hurdles (1:18.36), Shaye Trodden in the 110 hurdles (17.89), Amanda Schneider in the 200 (28.42), Jenna Lindsay in the 400 (1:03.52), Ella Alberta in the mile (5:54.94), plus both relays.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 106, Danvers 30: Among the event winners for the unbeaten Tanners were Ryan Faletra (mile), Josh Trelegan (2-mile), Shaun Conrad (400), Colin Ridley (200), Justin Franco (100), Patrick Senfuma (high hurdles), Brian Stevens (low hurdles), Kobe Avery (long jump), Evan Bedard (triple jump). Alex Jackson doubled up in the shot put and discus and Dom Scalese won the javelin.
For Danvers, Chris McCrea won the 800 and Aidan Smith topped the high jump.
Masconomet 90, Gloucester 46: Nathan Molina Lopez was a triple winner in the 100 dash (11.93 seconds), high jump (6 feet) and long jump (18-4) to send the Chieftains to victory. Teammates Spencer Schaap (discus, 116-10 1/2), Ashwid Praad (javelin, 124-7), Parker Wassing (400 hurdles, 1:11.08), Colin Moran in the 110 hurdles (19.46), Will Shannon (200, 24.36), and Cooper Ogden (2-mile, 11:15.51), and the 4x100 relay.