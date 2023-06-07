BASEBALL
Westwood 2, Masconomet 1: Paul Donnelly pitched extremely well for the Chieftains, striking out six and scattering five hits in a well-played Division 2 second round game. Gabe Fales knocked in a run to tie the game up, 1-1, in the fourth but Westwood regained the lead in the bottom half and Masconomet (16-6) managed only three hits on the day (all singles) off the bats of Logan Keune, Braeden O’Connell and Tyler Feldberg.
BC High 4, St. John’s Prep 3: Junior Aidan Driscoll had a 2-run single to the tie the Division 1 playoff game between rivals in the fifth, but B.C. High played a pair in the bottom half after the inning was extended following a controversial no-interference call on a slide into second. The Prep threatened to tie it in the seventh with Marco Zirpolo (2-for-3, double) coming home on a passed ball, but B.C. High closed the door.
Jack Sarno threw 4 2/3 innings for the Eagles (13-9) and scattered six hits and Will Shaheen got the last four outs. Offensively, Shaheen and Cam LaGrassa also had hits and scored runs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hanover 21, Essex Tech 6: The Hawks couldn’t quite keep pace with a talented Hanover team on the road Wednesday afternoon, finishing the season at 17-3 with the Division 3 Round of 16 loss.
Apponequet 11, Swampscott 7: The Big Blue’s season came to a close in the Division 3 Round of 16 despite a hat trick from Coco Clopton. Abby Eichler added two goals and an assist, Brooke Waters and Avery Laundry each had a goal and Lilah Caplan made 11 saves in net.
Cohasset 20, Bishop Fenwick 4: The Crusaders saw their excellent season wrap up in the Division 3 Round of 16. Fenwick finishes the year with a 10-10 record.
BOYS TENNIS
Sutton 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers’ (4-10) season came to a close in the Division 4 Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Belmont 5, Marblehead 0: Second singles standout Jost Eggebrecht, a junior, went three sets before falling, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, in the Magicians’ Division 2 second round playoff loss. The first doubles team of sophomores Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock also went the distance, battling before dropping a 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 decision. Marblehead finished its season at 16-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dover-Sherborn 4, Swampscott 1: After having been rained out Monday and Tuesday, the Big Blue (9-8) made it out to Dover but dropped their Division 3 second round playoff match. Senior captain Laine Foutes scored a singles victory for Swampscott (6-4, 2-0 (default due to injury)), and the first doubles team of Anna Ratner and Victoria Quagrello battled for three hours before succumbing.