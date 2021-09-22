VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Winthrop 1: Senior middle hitter Anna Cantone set a new school record with 21 kills as the Witches prevailed, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 26-24. Amayah McConney was another standout for Salem (now 4-2), finishing with eight kills in her first varsity start. Cassadi O'Leary, a senior setter, served five aces, including the match winner, and starred defensively as well with five digs.
Masconomet 3, Peabody 2: The Chieftains rallied after dropping the first two sets (27-25, 25-20) and battled back to take a thrilling five-set victory, including wins of 27-25, 26-24 and 15-13.
The Tanners got strong play from Abby Bettencourt (37 assists, 8 kills), Sarah Broughton (14 kills), Isabel Bettencourt (a dozen kills), Lauryn Mendonca (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Michaela Alperen (14 service points).
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: The undefeated Hawks (7-0) stayed in command in the Commonwealth led by senior Ali Tkach's eight kills. Fellow senior Gracie Dailey added five kills, as did junior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 28, Amesbury 29: The Tigers won their season opening meet, getting a second place finish from senior Finn Russell (17:39) while also earning valuable points by taking spots 5-through-9 to earn the win. Two-year captain Paul Wertz (18:45), sophomore Will Harrington (19:15), junior Keith Townsend (19:27), senior captain Dan Buletza (19:30) and junior Colin Hansen (19:44) were others who helped propel Ipswich.
Gr. Lowell 15, Essex Tech 47: Dennis Downing set a personal best (20:30) while finishing sixth for the Hawks, who also got an eighth place showing and another PR from Jadden Amico (20:33).
Peabody 20, Masconomet 35: Junior Logan Tracia ran to a first place time to send the Tanners (2-0) home happy. Senior Gabe Gitonga (3rd place), sophomores Dylan Faletra (4th) and Ryan Faletra (5th), and junior Josh Trelegan (7th) also had strong showings for Peabody.
For the Chieftains, senior captain Nolan Dickinson was second in 18:25 while Drew Bartram (6th, 18:46), captain Ian Darling (8th, 18:56), captain Tim McGinley (9th, 19:17) and Cooper Ogden (10th, 19:23) rounded out the top 10.
Marblehead 20, Beverly 39: Taking second through seventh place, the Magicians won their season opener. Peter Clifford (16:24), Ryan Thompson (17:08), Will Lamb (17:10), Isaac Gross (17:16), Will Cerrutti (17:36) and David DiCostanzao (17:52) all turned in strong performances for MHS.
Liam Ouellette had a personal best time of 16:20 to win the race for the Panthers, fourth best all-time for a BHS runner. Junior T. J. Betts (17:59) and sophomore Ryan Whiting (18:44) also recorded PR's while finishing in the top seven.
Hamilton-Wenham 21, Manchester Essex 38: Eli Labelle finished second to guide the Generals (now 2-0). Cooper Blatz finished third, Clark Glidden fourth, James Regan fifth and Ryan Gillis seventh.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 19, Gr. Lowell 36: Emily Ernst's first place finish of 22:28 paced the Hawks to victory at home. Her teammates Makayla Vigneaux (23:13), Maddie McDonald (23:52), Ella Manninen (24:13) and Sophia Visconti (24:14) took spots 3-through-6, respectively.
Beverly 20, Marblehead 27: Race winner Mia Kasperowicz ran 20:10 and Emily Young came in second to help the Panthers (3-0) edge the Magicians. Olivia Young was fourth and Hannah McCarthy and Mary Hauck came in 6th and 7th. Juliet Poss was second for Marblehead in 20:58 and Claire Tips was third.
Hamilton-Wenham 26, Manchester Essex 29: Ava Cote's winning time of 20:17 paced H-W (2-0) to victory. Alexis Donovan had a strong third place finish, followed by Mira Flemming (5th), Charlotte Madden (8th) and freshman Sofia Happel (9th).
Amesbury 21, Ipswich 40: Junior Amelia Stacey won the race in 20:38 and had a great showing for the Tigers and senior Amelia Cormier was also in the top 10 at sixth in 24:36.
GOLF
Marblehead 50.5, Salem 25.5: The Magicians remained unbeaten (5-0) as Matt Weed (7-2) was a medalist at Tedesco with a 38, followed by teammate Charlie Grenier (6-3) and his score of 39. Other winners included Christopher Locke (5.5 to 3.5), Chris Cannuscio (6.5 to 2.5), Marty Ryan (9-0) and Matt Corrigan (8.5 to .5), while Adrian Baron halved his match.
Ryan Finnerty (5 1/2 - 3 1/2) and Diego Acuna (halved) played well for Salem, now 1-2.
Masconomet 61, Saugus 11: Team captain Chris O'Grady fired a 36 to power the Chieftains (2-3) to a win on the links. Jack Mertz, the team's No. 2 player, shot a 37 and remained unbeaten on the season after his 7.5 to 1.5 win.
Lynnfield 158, Essex Tech 131: The Hawks got 30 points from Aidan Gray plus a 23 point effort from Luke Thibodeau.
Ipswich 91, Pentucket 67: Senior captain Evan Stein put up 29 points and sophomore Charlie Jepsen chipped in with 19 points to lead Ipswich (3-3) to victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1: A goal and an assist each from Sam Brockelman, Jason Karas and Eion O'Brien helped the Chieftains break open a tight, physical game against their former CAL rivals. Nate Collins also scored with an assist from Graham Butterworth.
Ipswich 1, Amesbury 1: Darwin Ramirez netted the Tigers' goal while Brian Milano, Tyler Rafferty and Sam Siros all played well on the wing. Defensively, Ipswich got strong showings from Efrem Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Theo Norton and Seth Woodbury.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Austin Prep 4: In a high scoring affair, Ryan Noci netted three goals with an assist and Andrew McKenzie added a tally for the Crusaders.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 0, Austin Prep 0: Now still unscored upon through 400 minutes of action, the Crusaders (2-0-3) settled for their third scoreless tie in the last four games. Keeper Claudia Keith earned shut out number five and defenders McKenna Gilligan and Katie Dunn were excellent again. Keira Morgan, Sam Sharp, Amy Hatfield and Bella DelVecchio also played well.
Pingree 1, Beaver Country Day 0: Lucca Kloman netted the game-winner and Maggie Warner polished off a clean sheet in net to keep the Highlanders unbeaten at 2-0-1. Pingree's back four of Avery DePiero, Lauren Tucker, Maddy O'Connor and Kathryn Gasiorowski had an outstanding game.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Georgetown 1: Senior mid Jane Maguire netted her first high school hat trick to power the Generals (3-1) to a bounce back win. Seniors Kara O'Shea and Nora Gamber also scored, as did freshman Tessa Hunt. Chloe Gern and Claire Nistl had two assists with a single helpers Sydney Mason.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 9, Greater Lowell 0: Jane O'Neil scored a hat trick while Grace MacLean added a pair of goals as the Magicians (1-2-1) won their first game of the season. Kate Bickell contributed a goal and an assist for the winners, with Katelyn O'Connor, Jacinda Peterson and India Byers also scoring. Assists went to Gabby Hendy, Mia Carr and Tegan Sherwood.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Salem State 1: Olivia Lamaspona and Meghan Hogan each buried a pair of goals as the Gulls (3-3) won easily on the road. Jenna Seibold also connected for the winners, while Taylor Farrin of Danvers (2 saves) picked up the win in the Endicott net.
Alexa Hamilton scored her first collegiate goal for Salem State (3-3), with Beverly's Mikayla Mason assisting.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 3, Husson 2: Chase Gwyn scored his 6th goal of the year in the 64th minute and assisted on two others to help Gordon even its record at 3-3 on the road in Bangor. Michael Hahn and Ryan Modzeleski also scored for the Scots, who rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wheaton 8, Salem State 1: Anastasia Startseva won at first singles in a third set tiebreaker, 10-7, to earn the point for the Vikings (0-5).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 4, Framingham State 0: Calla Ashley had a goal and an assist to send the Scots to a convincing non-league win. Tella Teslenick, Shelby Jones and McKenne Feller also buried their chances for Gordon.
Elms 4, Salem State 1: Salem's lone goal came from Jasmine Moran, unassisted in the first half. Cheyenne Frazier was busy in net with 13 saves for the Vikings (0-5).