FLAG FOOTBALL
Salem Academy 63, Pioneer Charter 6: The Navigators went unbeaten (10-0) and captured their first-ever Mass Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO) title as two-time league MVP Emilio De la Cruz scored five touchdowns in the win. Jacob Redican threw five TDs and Ross Tetzloff was named MCSAO Coach of the Year. Seniors Richard Jimenez, Antonio Silva, Jeremmy Pena, Emmanuel Soto and De la Cruz all went out with a championship.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pioneer Charter 3, Salem Academy: Morgan Hill and Emely Foe had strong games as the Navigators bowed out in the MCSAO semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy, Pioneer Charter 1: Senior Xavier Bonser had an outstanding game with two goals to lead Salem Academy to its fourth straight league title game. Henry Shehaj also scored for the Navs, with Romen Hlatshwayo and Lenin Anbtubeh also starring.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 25, Gordon 2: The Gulls (7-1) blasted the Scots to advance to Saturday's CCC championship game against top-seed Roger Williams. Maya Feigenbaumn had four goals and four assists to lead the charge while Maggie Berger had a hat trick and Morgan Pike pumped in four scores.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls sweep: Endicott (15-2) made it eight straight victories by topping Wentworth 3-0 and 13-5. Maria Hanchuk struck out 13 in a 4-hit shutout that saw Katie Watts of Swampscott, Lauren Misiaszek (double) and Katie Terban drive home runs. Misiaszek tripled in the second game and Endicott got RBI from ten different players including two each from Adrianna Favreau and Meghan Connor.
Gordon splits: Gordon blanked UNE 8-0 but couldn't follow it up with another win in a doubleheader split as they moved to 11-14 overall. Mara Little threw a six inning shutout to earn her eighth win of the year with Lily Rivera and Lauren Bieren hitting home runs in support of the cause. The nightcap was an 8-3 setback highlighted by Arianna Ramsaran going deep.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, Wentworth 3: Reigning CCC Player of the Year Jake Nardone clobbered his fifth homer of the season to help the Gulls improve to 13-6. Brendan Quigley and Nicholas Perkins also jumped the yard and Endicott plated nine in the first three innings to pull away early.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 21, Curry 4: Jack Sutherland had a team-high six goals and three assists and Endicott (10-2 overall) remained perfect in CCC play. Matt McCleary scored twice with three assists with multi-goal games also coming from Brendan Croston, Sam Abate of Beverly, Dom Russo and Sam Desmarais.
Albertus Magnus 11, Salem State 8: Patrick Guinee had the first goal of the game and scored five of his team's eight tallies but the Vikings remained winless on the year.