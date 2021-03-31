VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Winthrop 1: Shayla Saad totaled 10 kills with two blocks to help the Falcons improve to 8-0 via the 25-9, 25-9, 23-25, 25-6 victory. Ana Newton had a dozen service points for the winners with Maxine Lapine having four kills and Jamie Walsh handing out 11 assists.
Pioneer Charter 3, Salem Academy 0: The Navs fell 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 with Emily Foe having a nice outing with nine aces and six kills. Morgan Hill chipped in with a pair of aces and Emilyse Minaya also served up two aces.
BOYS TRACK
St. John's Prep 77, St. John's Shrewsbury 14: Winning their events for the Eagles were Noah Thomas (high jump), Aidan Silva (shot put), Jarrett Young (dash), Owen Parker (600), Marco Bussone (1000) and Charlie Tuttle (mile) as well as the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Salem Academy takes two: Jacob Redican threw six total touchdowns with three going to Antonio Silva as the Navs downed MATCH High School twice, 49-6 and 48-21. Dexter Brown had three interceptions, with one going to the house.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 7, Pioneer Charter 1: In their first Fall 2 soccer match, the Navs were led by Samiyah El-Ashkar's hat trick in the first half. Cindy Chehu added two goals with Emily Bridgman and Rebecca Ulcena scoring one each and Lexi Walker enjoying a strong all-around match.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 5, Pioneer Charter 1: Seniors Xavier Bonser and Emmanuell Dos Santos had two goals each and freshman Henry Shehaj had the other as the Navs won their Fall 2 opener. Ivan Paredes picked up five saves in goal and Lenin Anutbeh had a solid showing.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 92, Endicott 78: Parker Omslaer and Drew Thibeault scored 17 each and Gordon (6-3) dominated the glass to take down their North Shore rivals. Garrett Sattazahn added 15 for the Scots and Michael Makiej chipped in 10 off the bench while Endicott (5-3) was paced by 14 points from Billy Arsenault and a dozen each from Cameron Ray and Dillon Grant.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 63, Endicott 55: Four of Gordon's five starters scored in double figures led by Abby Vampatella's 17 as the Scots (6-5) scored a big win over the Gulls (3-4). Cara Andreotti and Caroline Sikkink had 11 points and nine rebounds each while Shannon Gilbert set the high water mark for Endicott with 17 and Emily St. Thomas chipped in 13.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon 4, Suffolk 3: Arianna Ramsaran hit a 2-run homer and Lily Rivera and Lauren Bieran also drove in runs as the Scots jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then held on. Mara Little went the distance in the circle, striking out four to grab her first win of the year. Suffolk rallied to win the second game of a double header, 10-4 although Rivera hit her first homer of the year.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 7, Curry 2: Nick Brennan and Daniel Rinkert combined to win at first doubles and each swept their singles matches to power the Gulls. Colin Dinardo and Elijah Harris also won singles bouts for Endicott and the Gulls swept all three doubles matches.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Nichols 5: Jack Sutherland scored four times with two assists and Nick Pagluiso had two goals with three assists as Endicott improved to 3-1 on the season and remained unbeaten in conference play. Dom Russo pumped in four goals for the winners and Sam DesMarais scored twice.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, Endicott 2: The tiebreaking fifth set went to extra points with Wentworth prevailing 18-16 to take an exciting match from the No. 8 ranked Gulls (5-3). Bryn Lipton had a tremendous match with 24 kills and six digs while Rafa Robert had 11 kills and Gabe Felicetti put away 10. Gabe DeBenedetto had a great match as well with 41 assists.