DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Salem 7, East Lynn 0: Liam Cullen struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings and Chris Campagna finished it off with three K’s in the final 2 1/3 as the Witch City kids opened with a victory. Max Levine-Stein went 3-for-3 including a 2-run homer to lead the offense, which saw Salem amass seven hits total.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Peabody 38, Danvers 27: Logan Lomasney and Lauryn Mendonca each scored 10 points to help the Tanners to victory. Maia Davis added nine points for Peabody while Danvers’ Ellie Anderson led all scorers with 17.
Masconomet 61, Bishop Fenwick 37: Kayleigh Monagle exploded for 31 points to power Masco to a big win. Remi Cote added 16 in the win. For Fenwick, Sienna Mancinelli had five points while Kiley Bloom had four.
North Reading 46, Essex Tech 28: Brie Grant scored 10 points to pace the Hawks while Tenley Mugford had five.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Sanford Mainers 6, North Shore Navigators 4 (10 innings): The Navs (3-16) blew a two-run lead in the ninth before falling extra innings. Luke Marshall pitched well in the loss, going five innings while striking out six and allowing just two runs. Offensively, Max Viera and Jake Bullard each had homers, with the former also adding a triple.