MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 4, UMass Dartmouth 2: Freshman Kendy Prince scored a pair of goals in his first game as a Viking while Joao DeSouza and Cam Downer also hit the back to the net to help Salem State (1-0) begin the new campaign victorious at home. Keeper Lieth Kahn made three stops and Salem was ahead 2-0 before the Corsairs managed to crack the scoreboard.
Gordon 5, Framingham State 0: Chase Gwynn scored twice and the Scots (1-0) had a dominant 19-4 edge in shots on frame in an impressive season opening win. Luckson Dambo chipped in with a goal and an assist with George Coogan and Julius Swain also scoring. Brody Veleber played the full 90 in net and earned the year’s first shutout.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Endicott takes trophy: The Gulls won the Battle of the North Shore by edging both Gordon and Salve Regina’s women by identical 42-43 scores. Cassandra Cosma was Endicott’s first to finish, coming in fifth overall in 20:56 over 20K. Brianna am Ende (7th), Ella Aldrich (9th), Michaela Kenney (10th) and Bella Zachem (11th) finished in close succession to seal the meet for Endicott.
Gordon’s Rachel Brennan won the race in 18:51 and the Scots had the top three overall with Abigail Baier in second and Carolyn Day third.
On the men’s side, Endicott edged Gordon 27-28 with overall race winner Colin Costa running 16:22. Caleb Nye, Cooper Downey and Andrew Lauzon were all in the top seven for Endicott and Gordon was led by runner-up Colin McGinn (16:31).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Southern Maine 0: A balanced attack saw Carley Gagnon, Meghan Frederick and Nicole Winkler all have five kills in a straight set triumph for Endicott (1-0). Lauren McGrath had 22 assists for the winners and Alexandra Tecun had 14 digs.
Eastern Nazarene 3, Salem State 0: Genevieve Kempster had a team-high nine kills for Salem State (0-1) which nearly rallied in the third set but fell 25-19, 25-16, 25-21. Eva Haralabatos paced the Viking offense with 18 assists.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
MIT 8, Gordon 0: Goalies Sophea Zaskoda and Ella Gerrard faced a combined 26 shots in a tough setback on the road for the Fighting Scots.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WPI 8, Salem State 0: Viking keeper Cheyenne Frazier was under fire most of the night, taking on 25 shots and keeping it a reasonable 3-0 game at halftime. WPI scored four times over the final 20 minutes as the game got away from the hosts (0-1).