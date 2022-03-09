MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 22, Northern Vermont Lydon 5: A 9-1 blitz in the second quarter carried the Vikings to their second straight win. Pat Guinee had six goals and two assists to lead the charge, Marblehead's Sam Cioffi scored five times and Drew Worthley also had five scores with a helper.
Bowdoin 19, Endicott 5: The Gulls (0-3) had a long day against one of the top D3 teams in the country. Nick Pagluiso had a pair of scored for Endicott and Michael Hauptman had a goal and an assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon splits: In South Carolina, Gordon (4-6) shaded Fitchburg State 5-4 to split a twinbill after a 6-2 loss. The victory saw Shane Demers hit a solo homer to left in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie. Bishop Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom earned his second win of the year with five clean outs of relief and Andrew Marzetta picked up his first save with a clean ninth.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 16, SUNY Potsdamn 15 (OT): The Scots earned an exciting overtime win down in South Carolina.
Salem State 12, Lasell 10: Mackenzie Schmink's goal at the end of the third gave Salem State the lead for good. Kaia Hollingsworth had a hat trick in the win, Taylor Sujko had a hatty with an assist and Madelynn Plourde also scored three times.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Methodist 7, Gordon 2: Annette Kim and Madison West had the wins for Gordon, each coming back from first set losses to win on tiebreakers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dominican 8, Gordon 5: The Scots (2-3) lost a high scoring matchup despite a homer from Ami Rivera. Lily Rivera also had three RBI for Gordon.