COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State 13, Cairn 8: Dawn Eisnor went 3-for-4 with four RBI and Rebecca Walker went 3-for-5 with three RBI and the Vikings (2-3) amassed 17 hits to win a slugfest in South Carolina. Janae Santos added two RBI and Payton Jeffers, Mackenzie DeSantis, Sydney Rodriguez and Isabella Perrotti all enjoyed multi-hit days.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 6, Plattsburgh 2: Late Tuesday in South Carolina, the Vikings (1-3) picked up their first win of the new season powered by doubles from James Dolan (RBI), Tyler Wilson (RBI) and Brahim Ortega. Aidan Lynch also drove home a run with Kyle Banche (3 2/3 innings), Craig Gentle (two innings) and Jake Boucher combining to hold Plattsburgh scoreless over the final seven innings.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Thomas, Maine 18, Salem State 9: The Vikings (1-4) were doubled up after going scoreless in the second quarter. Aidan Hollingsworth had a great game offensively for SSU with seven goals while Sean Roach had a goal and two assists. Goalie Trevor Gilligan was busy again with 40 shots against and 22 stops.
Springfield 18, Endicott 9: Matt Wright, Max Kesicki and Dom Russo all had three goals to pace a balanced effort for the Gulls, now 1-4 on the young season. Thomas Barker scooped up a team-high seven groundballs for the Green-and-Blue.