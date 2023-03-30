WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 10, Gordon 9: Jenna Wells netted the game-winner with 6:19 to play and neither team could muster another goal as Salem State (3-5) upended the Scots (6-3). Carson Reidy was outstanding in goal for SSU with 21 stops while Taylor Sujko had three goals and three assists and Mackenzie Schmink scored three times. Kaitlyn Mini led Gordon with three goals of her own.
Endicott 24, Wentworth 1: The Gulls (4-5) blasted their foes in CCC action and 13 played netted at least one goal. Claire Wendell and Alex Palermo had four each while Katie Wagner had a six-point outburst with a score and five assists. Katie Schenk chipped in with a hat trick and Katy Garvin scored in addition to three assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 21, Southern Maine 4: Jake Nardone homered twice and No. 7 ranked Endicott (12-3) banged out 24 total hits in a rout at home. Caleb Shpur had a round-tripper with five RBI and Robbie Wladkowski and Kyle Grabowski had two RBI each.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 20, Wentworth 4: Nick Paglusio and Jack Damon both had three goals and an assist as 14 different players scored a goal in the Gulls’ rout. Domenic Russo added two scores and an assist; Nick Graap also had two goals; and Domenic Valera had a goal and a career high six assists as Endicott improved to 2-0 in league play and 5-4 overall.
DePauw 15, Salem State 2: A 6-0 spurt by the visitors made the final score look a little worse than most of the game was for the Vikings, now 1-7. Luke Fleming and Aidan Hollingsworth handled the scoring for Salem State and goalkeeper Trevor Gilligan was quite busy with 25 saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Eastern Nazarene 0: The Gulls (8-9) picked up a 28-26, 26-20, 16-25, 25-20 victory behind 15 kills and a pair of digs from Nikolas Kasprzak. Dean Warner (12), Mason Mallory (10) and Rafa Robert (11) all added double-digit kills while Gabe DeBenedetto had 46 assists.