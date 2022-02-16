BOYS TRACK
Danvers fares well at Division 3 states: Mekonnen Eon finished third overall in the mile in 4:27.33, breaking a 40-year-old school record, to highlight Danvers’ showing in the Division 3 state meet Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center in Roxbury.
Aidan Smith, Colin Kelter, Owen Gasinowski and Luke Llewellyn also set a new DHS record in the 4x200 relay, taking third place overall in 1:35.41. Llewellyn added a third place finish in the 1000, while Kevin Rogers ran a personal best 9:50.36 to place fifth in the 2-mile. Eon, Llewellyn and the 4x200 relay all qualified for the All-State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 26 back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
GIRLS TRACK
Falcons finish in top 8: The 4x400 relay team of Mikayla Shaffaval, Katie Walfield, Courtney Hinchion, and Arianna Bezanson finished sixth in 4:23.86 to highlight Danvers’ performance at the Division 3 state meet. Emma Eagan finished seventh in the 2-mile (12:23.56), while teammates Cali Abbatessa (8th in the shot put, 29 9 1/2) and Hinchion (10th in the mile, 5:27.87) both recorded personal bests.
In addition, Bezanson was 10th in the 300 (44.29), Shaffaval was 16th in the 600 (1:46.22, a PR), and both Katie Walfield (11th, 3:18.25) and Bobbi Serino (17th, 3:21.48) ran well in the 1000.
BOYS BASKETBALL Salem 87, Winthrop 43: The Witches (14-3) rolled on their way to capturing the NEC Lynch Division regular season title. Darlin Santiago dropped 27 points in the win with seven triples to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals. Treston Abreu added 21 points, Brayson Green had 15 points and eight rebounds while Chris Qirjazi also reached double figures with 10. Jack Doyle was great distributing the rock, dishing out 10 assists, and Angel Tejada had an all-around great game with six points, six rebounds and six assists.
Bishop Fenwick 70, Salem Academy 57: The Crusaders picked up a Senior Night win thanks to 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from senior captain Jason Romans. Che Hanks added 16 points while Robert Greener was strong all-around with eight points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
For Salem Academy, Ivan Paredes dropped a career-high 24 points while Dexter Brown (18 points) and Jorbert Peralta (11) also reached double figures.
Swampscott 79, East Boston 66: The Big Blue (14-4) secured their 12th straight win behind 20 points from Evan Roth and 18 from Ryan Ward. Liam Wales added 13 points while Mick Ross was solid all around with eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem 63, Swampscott 41: Freshman Yamilette Guerrero had 31 points along with eight assists to help the Witches earn their most impressive win of the season. Senior Cassadi O’Leary added nine points and Ashly Feliz had a great outing with 13 and seven rebounds.
Essex Tech 41, Lowell Catholic 33: The Hawks improved to 13-5 on the season behind 12 points from Synclair McGovern, 10 from Tenley Mugford and six from Rhu Arsenault.
Pingree 51, Bancroft 32: Lexi Garcia started the game on a personal 9-0 run and the Highlanders led wire to wire. Garcia finished with 19 points and Bella Vaz scored 12.
Woburn 57, Masconomet 42: The Chieftains (12-5) battled hard against unbeaten Woburn, but ultimately ran out of gas after trailing by just two at halftime. Taylor Bovardi led the way with 15 points while Kaleigh Monagle (13 points) and Sarah Green (9 rebounds, 5 steals) also played well.
Marblehead 26, Ipswich 25: The Magicians (10-7) picked up a tight win on Senior Night behind seven points from Samantha Dormer, six from Ella Kramer and Catherine Comstock and five from Molly Cronin.
SKIING
Masconomet shines: The Masconomet girls skiing team earned first place at the alpine scholastic race while the boys team was second overall ahead of league rivals Andover and North Andover. Charlotte Hill won her race by more than a full second, finishing in 45.87 to edge out teammate Megan Riley (46.95) in second place. Amanda Schneider was fourth (47.30), Ava Pelletier finished sixth (47.63) and Nicole Schneider was seventh (48.49). On the boys side, Owen Palmer led the way with an eighth place finish in 47.99 while Andrew Mitchell was 10th (48.74).
Prep rolls: St. John’s Prep had 717 total points to win the NSSL Interscholastic title. Tim Haarmann was first overall in the slalom (22.66 seconds) and was runner-up in the giant with a time of 20.34. Josh Haarmann was third in both races, Owen Gandt and Henry Coote rounded out the top five in the GS and Sam Charrette was fourth in the slalom.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Winthrop 4, Masconomet 2: Maddie Kenny scored a break away goal and senior captain Alex Medeiros backhanded home her own rebounds as the Chieftains (5-10) gave the league leading Vikings a run for their money on the road. Goalie Madie Dupuis had a good showing in net and the Chieftains blocked nine shots with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker in the late going.
North Yarmouth Academy 4, Pingree 1: Cece Harriman scored with an assist from captain Gaby Nagahama but NYA rattled off three unanswered to snatch a road win. Goalie Maddie Santosousso stopped 24 shots for the Highlanders (5-8-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 4, Franklin 3: Before a raucous crowd on the road, the Eagles (15-3) got a pair of goals from senior captain Tommy Sarni (tying him for the team lead with 12) to take out the Panthers. Junior wing Ben McGilvray notched the game-winner at the back end of a third period power play for St. John’s, which also got a goal from Jeff Melanson via the point. Payton Palladino made 23 stops to earn his 13th victory of the season.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Amesbury 2: Freshman Mate Tardi had two goals and an assist while junior defenseman Zack Walles also struck for a pair of goals as the Generals (9-8) scored a big win in their quest for a Cape Ann League Baker title. Sophomore Will Stidsen, the team’s leading scorer, also buried a shot, as did senior Aidan Donovan, with assists going to Drew Dolan (2), Charlie Collins, Tyler Russo, Liam Heney, Lucas Hunt, and Rafi Santomenna. Freshman goaltender Cooper Miller was the team’s Player of the Game, finishing with a strong 26-save performance with defensemen Elijah Greenberg, Aidan Clarke and Evan Haughey clearing out potential rebounds in front of him.
Beverly 3, Saugus 1: Behind the first career goal of sophomore Bradley McAlpine, which turned out to be the game-winner, the Panthers (7-9-1 overall) officially clinched the Northeastern Conference Baker crown. Senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas added an insurance goal on the power play in the third period, with Jeff Hallinan also lighting the lamp. Assists went to D.J. Bachini, Aidan LeBlanc and Matt Mezza.
Gloucester 5, Danvers 4 (OT): The Falcons fought back from deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 to tie the game in the third period as captain Aidan Lanphere and junior wing Trevor McNeill (on the power play) scored to force OT before the Fishermen won it with 15 seconds left. Senior center Jake Ryan had a goal and two assists for Danvers (8-6-3), with Jimmy Thibodeau also scoring and captain Connor Horn adding two assists. Freshman goalie Brayden Holt made 25 saves in the setback, with Ty Langlais and Thibodeau adding solo assists.
Worcester Academy 5, Pingree 0: On Senior Night, 12th grade netminder Matt Cusolito made 35 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Highlanders fell to 6-16-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, Plymouth State 3 (OT): In the first round of the NEHC playoffs, Alexis Thomas scored the winner 9:44 into overtime after the Vikings drew even on Mazkenzie Mallett’s goal with 1:56 left in regulation. Tea Miles had a goal and an assist and Deanna Bosco also scored with Kaia Hollingsworth making an outstanding 37 saves in the playoff victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Framingham State 91, Salem State 70: Liz Zaiter of Peabody had 20 points and 20 rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (6-17) to keep pace with the first-place Rams. Gabby Torres also played well for SSU with 15 points.
Nichols 76, Endicott 67: Sarah Dempsey and Lexi Gellerman had 13 points each but the Gulls (15-9) were upended on the road. Emily St. Thomas also scored 11 but Endicott couldn’t keep pace as Nichols drained nine 3-pointers.
UNE 81, Gordon 37: Falling behind 34-6 doomed the Scots (10-13) thought Ami Rivera was a bright spot with 15 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 78, Framingham State 67: Deven Okowuga poured in 22 points to help the Vikings (14-9) improve to 10-2 in league play. Chris MacDonald added 17 points with a pair of steals and Conner Byrne chipped in with 13.
Gordon 87, UNE 75: Garrett Sattazahn had 19 points and buried five three’s to help the Scots improve to 10-12. Bryce Smith had 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Treyton Tebbs chipped in with 14.
Nichols 104, Endicott 96 (OT): The Bison drained a three pointer as time expired to force overtime, where the outscored the Gulls 13-5 in a frustrating loss. Billy Arsenault had one of the best games of his career for the Gulls with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Jalen Echevarria scored 24 with four assists and three steals.