GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 49, Medford 47: Cindy Shehu scored 27 points and hauled down 11 rebounds as the Navs improved to 5-2 with a win over the Mustangs. Kianny Mirabel Nunez scored 16 and Grace Thomas also had a nice afternoon with four points.
Medfield 70, Bishop Fenwick 44: The loss dropped Fenwick, which will play the hosts in the consolation round of the Oliver Ames Christmas Tournament Thursday, to 3-2 on the season.
Hamilton-Wenham 53, Triton 42: The Generals led from start to finish and got 17 points from Gaby Campbell en route to victory. Campbell was named to the All-Tourney team. Sadie Gamber added nine points with three triples, Abby Simon chipped in eight points and Annie Moynihan had seven.
Newburyport 59, Ipswich 26: Lucy Donahue led the Tigers with nine points while Izzie Wetter had six in the setback.
Manchester Essex 32, Swampscott 28: The Big Blue dropped a tight one despite nine points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists from junior Victoria Quagrello. Senior Lilian Gosselin added 12 rebounds and seven steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 73, Andover 60: The Panthers (3-2) earned an impressive win in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic semifinal thanks to 33 points from Dylan Crowley and 19 points with 26 rebounds from Ryder Frost. Beverly moves on to the tournament championship where they’ll face the winner of Lawrence and Central Catholic.
Manchester Essex 64, Danvers 54: The Falcons came up short in a back-and-forth battle despite 21 points and eight rebounds from Deryn Lanphere. Quinton Shairs added 12 points in the setback.
Salem Academy 58, Bishop Fenwick 32: Jordan Maxson, Angel Santiago and Jorbert Peralta all scored in double figures as the Navigators improved to 5-1 on the season. Mark Harb and Marvin Young played well off the bench in the win.
Masconomet 59, Snowden International 49: The Chieftains rode Matt Richardson’s 26 points and a second quarter explosion en route to a convincing win in the second annual Bob Bigelow Memorial Tournament. The Chieftains outscored Snowden 26-6 in the second quarter, led 53-30 after three and coasted to the win from there to improve to 4-1. They’ll play host Winchester in the championship on Thursday.
North Andover 74, St. John’s Prep 66: The Eagles fell in their second game of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
Essex Tech 56, Hamilton-Wenham 42: Shawn O’Keefe led the Hawks with 23 points and 14 boards, including 12 in the second half. Christian Federico added 11 points in his season debut and Jack McBournie had eight. Colin Holden also had a strong game for Essex Tech, pulling down 12 boards.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 49, Masconomet 36: Peyton Smith led a sweep of the hurdles and Patrick Senfuma was first in the high jump and second in those hurdles to help the Tanners prevail. Alex Jackson was first in the shot put, Eli Batista won the dash, Brian Stevens took the 300, Logan Tracia won the 1000
For Masconomet, Adam Ogden was first in the 2-mile, Jonathan MacQuarrie won the 600 and Drew Bartram won the mile.
Beverly 74, Saugus 1: The Panthers cruised behind event victories from Mysha Krygin (2-mile), Jason Provost (mile), Harrison Stanton (1000), Ryan Dunleavy (600), Daniel Connant (300), Shane Barker (dash), Leo Sheriff (hurdles and high jump) and Colin Bums (shot put).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 48, Masconomet 38: Double-winner Lindsey Wilson (high jump, hurdles) helped the Tanners hold off the Chieftains. Other Peabody winners were Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Savanna Vargas (dash), Mimi Batista (300) and Sarah DiVasta (2-mile).
Jenna Lindsey took first in the 600 for Masconomet while Ellie Green won the 1000 and Shayna Fishman won the mile.
Beverly 79, Saugus 5: Scoring first place points for the Panthers were Mya Perron (shot put), Meredith Pasquarsoa (hurdles), Katie Burgess (dash), Kathryn Manzo (300), Sveltana Piasecki (600), Claire Brean (1000), Allison Prasse (mile) and Tara McNeil (2-mile).
BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 4, Lowell Catholic 3: Senior Jack Flynn’s first career goal, coming in the third period, was the game-winner as the Falcons (4-2) advanced to the finals of the Chelmsford Lions Cup Tournament. Cooper Dunham, Josh Henry and captain Trevor McNeill all buried goals for the winners as well, with Henry adding two assists. Both Ty and Jacob Langlais, Mike DeLisio and McNeill had single assists, with Braedyn Oteri (12 saves) earning the victory in net.
Essex Tech 6, Lowell 0: Outshooting the visitors by a 6-to-1 margin (60 shots for, 10 against), the Hawks moved to 5-0-1 behind two goals and an assist from Logan Casey, a goal and an assist apiece from Brady Leonard, Jaydan Vargas, and Anthony Bisenti, and the first shutout of the season for senior captain Kyle Mahan. Freshman Ted Tsoutsouris also lit the lamp in the triumph, with teammates Ben Rehal, Cam Casey, and captain Larry Graffeo earning solo helpers.
Notre Dame, Conn. 4, Bishop Fenwick 3: Despite some outstanding saves from Josh Millman (24 stops), the Crusaders (now 0-4) couldn’t get the equalizing goal in the consolation game of the William Hanson Christmas Tournament at Warrior Arena in Brighton. Fenwick’s goals came from Ralph Juffre, Anthony Sasso and Cam Anderson, with assists credited to Brady McCormack and Manny Alvarez-Segee.
Oakmont 7, Peabody/Saugus 2: The Tanners (2-4) trailed by just two entering the third period before the hosts added three more tallies to pull away. Dante Mauro and Larry Barrows had the goal for Peabody/Saugus, with assists credited to Trevor Pacheco (2) and Josh Lewis. Ashton Sousa finished the night with 27 saves in net.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 240.5, Cumberland, RI 175: The Eagles won the Marshfield Holiday Tournament behind champions Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Rawson Iwanicki (160) and Charlie Smith (285). D’Ambrosio was named Outstanding Wrestler for his performance. Jimmy Lally added a second place finish for the Eagles at 132, while Braedon Goes and Marc Pinerio were fourth at 120 and 195 pounds, respectively.