BASEBALL
Masconomet 2, Salem 0: Erik Sibbach struck out 13 in a complete game, 3-hit shutout as Masconomet (3-1) won its third straight. Sean Moynihan drove in the game’s only runs in the third inning and had two hits. Salem (0-3) got a great start from Bobby Jellison, who went all six frames and limited the host Chieftains to only three hits while striking out five. Ethan Doyle had two of Salem’s three hits.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Arlington Catholic 0: Senior Christian Loescher fanned nine in a 2-hit shutout and catcher Chris Faraca drove home the game’s only run as the Crusaders evened their record at 2-2. Scott Emerson singled and scored that run while Dan Reddick also had a pair of hits for Fenwick.
Gloucester 5, Swampscott 3: The Big Blue (2-1) pulled within one on a 2-run single by Jonah Cadorette and Jason Bouffard’s sac fly, but the Fishermen added an insurance run and handed Swampscott its first loss this spring. Junior Jospeh Ford pitched well for the BIg Blue, sattering four hits over five innings with four strikeouts.
Pingree 17, Beaver Country Day 2: Tajas Prakas went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Caleb Clark doubled twice with four RBI to help Pingree score its first win of the season. Drew Botta triple and scored twice, Jeff Arthur had two runs and two RBI, Quinn Moses drove in a pair and Matt Cusolito fanned six over four innings to earn his first career victory.
SOFTBALL
Peabody 27, Salem 0: Abby Bettencourt and Avery Greico combined for a perfect game in the circle for the Tanners (3-0), retiring all 15 Salem batters over five innings. Bettencourt hit her first varsity homer and had six RBI while Emma Bloom homered twice with five RBI and Gina Terrazzano also hit one out of the park. Grieco helped the cause with four hits and three RBI, Logan Lomasney drove in a pair, Penny Spack and Kiley Doolin had three hits each and Bo Bettencourt had two hits with two RBI.
Beverly 20, Swampscott 5: Sophomore Noelle McLane had four RBI to help the Panthers to victory. Jamie DuPont drove three and doubles while Caroline Foley and Nikki Erricola also enjoyed multi-hit days for the winners. Sophomore Mya Perron collected her first varsity win in the circle. For the Big Blue, Nicolette Fraser had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Danvers 6, Masconomet 1: Senior Lily Eldridge had a big day for the Falcons, throwing a complete game 5-hitter with 14 strikeouts and helping herself with a 3-run homer to power her club to victory. Sophomore Kaylee Marsello ignited the Danvers offense with a two-run home run in the second inning. For the Chieftains, Liv Filmore knocked in the only run, Eliza Reimold had a pair of hits and Cate Susser turned in some strong defense in addition to hitting safely and drawing a walk.
Marblehead 11, Winthrop 2: Lauren Donovan struck out 15 batters and scattered four hits as the Magicians moved to 2-1. Senior catcher Jolie Quintana hit a 3-run homer and had four RBI while Maeve Sogoloff tripled and had two RBI. Freshman Ila Bumagin ahd three hits and senior Ashleigh Maude contributed a pair.
Newburyport 10, Ipswich 5: The Tigers (2-1) took their first loss of the spring.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 13, Hamilton-Wenham 9: Riley Daly had four goals and two assists and Cayla Greenleaf pumped in five scores to help the Generals outlast the Tigers. Sarah Lombard added a pair of goals for H-W while Ashton Flather made nine saves in net.
Peabody 15, Winthrop 0: Hailee Lomasney continued her strong start with five goals and two assists, Amber Kiricoples added four with two helpers and Olivia Lavalle made five stops for the rare shutout as the Tanners moved to 2-0. Hailey Baker added a hat trick, McKayla Fisher scored twice and Lauren Woods netted her first varsity goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 16, Winthrop 6: Senior attack Jack Houlden scored four times with two assists and classmates Keenan Madden (3 goals) and Anthony Bettencourt (2 goals, assist) also helped fill up the scoresheet in the Tanners’ victory. Junior Cam Collins added two goals and three ground balls; senior middies Luke Buckley (2 goals) and Brady Carpenter each netted their first varsity goals; senior defenseman Drew Lucas scored for the second time in as many games and had a team-high seven ground balls; Jonathan Padios added his second goal of the year; Nick Vecchio and Matt Pursell each had four ground balls; and Scott Turner finished with two. Sophomore Anthony Curcio won 14-of-24 faceoffs while junior Derek Patturelli finished with eight saves.
Essex Tech 19, Whittier 5: Calvin Heline (6 goals, 2 assists) and Matthew Powers (4 goals, 4 assists) both had eight points as the Hawks (now 3-0) scored 10 goals in the first quarter and rolled the rest of the way. Bryan Swaczyk also had a big night with two goals and four assists, while Jonathan Daley added a trio of scores and an assist. Tyler Geary (2 goals, assist), Dominic Tiberii (goal), Caden Selley (goal), Fisher Gadbois (assist) and Luke Streng (assist) also got their names in the scorebook. Damian Biersteker earned another victory in net, stopping 10 shots.
Pingree 12, Dexter 2: Bodie Canetta, Charlie Faldi and Hudson Durant all scored twice as the Highlanders (now 3-4) spread out the offense in an easy win. Goalies Clayton Smith (10 saves) and Mike Mabius (5 saves) each played well defensively, with Hogan Rose, Mehki Taylor (assist), Hazen Pike (2 assists), Grady Smith, Jamie Book (assist) and Sean Stevens (assist) also producing goals. Riley McClure finished with two helpers, as did Jack Feeks, and single assists went to Jack Savoie and Dylan Feeks.
Arlington Catholic 9, Bishop Fenwick 8: The Crusaders tied the game with 30 seconds left, only to see the hosts win it by scoring with two seconds remaining. Liam Hill had four goals to lead Fenwick (0-2) while Tyler Mullen had two, and Brady McClung and Manny Alvarez-Segee notched one each. Aiden Anthony had a terrific game with three helpers, as did George Kostolias (8 saves) in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Peabody 0: The Magicians (3-1) cruised behind wins from Courtney Yoder (6-0, 6-0), Maddie Conlin (6-0, 6-0), Charly Cooper (6-2, 6-1) and the teams of Leah Schauer/Aoife Breshanan (6-1, 6-2) and Katie Pyne/Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-2).
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 2: Laynee Wilkins won 6-3, 7-5 at third singles to secure the final point for the Generals (2-1), battling back from a game down in the second set. Brynne McKechnie also won for H-W along with the doubles team of Chloe Gern/Nora Gamber (6-4, 6-1). Ipswich’s wins came from Anastasiya Kozak (6-3, 6-0) at first singles and Ella and Ava Borgman (6-2, 7-5) in doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Masconomet 4, Gloucester 1: Cash Campanella and Will Scheiery earned their first varsity wins at second doubles and Masco also swept singles play with victories by Sam Brockelman (6-1, 6-2), Alex Edelmann (6-0, 6-2) and Matt Aronson (6-1, 6-4).
WRESTLING
Essex Tech/Masconomet 42, Danvers 33: Collin McAveney, Nick Mandracchia, Ian Darling, Luigi Nuzzolo and Drew Howard all had pins for the combined Hawks/Chieftains squad in a season opening triumph. In addition, Miles Darling and Toal Lodewick took forfeit wins in their respective weight classes.
St. John’s Prep 57, Shawsheen 16: The Eagles captured 11 matches to roll in their season opener on the mat. Winners were Alex Schaeublin at 106 pounds (forfeit), Tyler Knox at 120 (fall), Nick Curley at 126 (technical fall, 17-2), Elias Hajali at 132 (pin), Adam Schaeublin at 138 (11-3), Rawson Iwanicki at 152 (7-1), Jordan Young at 160 (pin), Garrett Dunn at 182 (pin), Dylan Greenstein at 195 (pin), Zach Richardson at 220 (pin) and Charlie Smith at 285 (3-2).
BOYS TRACK
Triton 109, Hamilton-Wenham 22: Cyrus Soleimani, a senior captain, had second place showings in both the 100 (11.5 seconds) and 200 (23.4). Harrison Panjwani (mile, 4:53) and Cooper Blatz (800, 2:15) also took second place times for Hamilton-Wenham.
St. John’s Prep 115, St. John’s Shrewsbury 21: The Eagles rolled behind wins from Harry Portorreal in the long jump, Quinn Curtin in the triple jump and high jump, Aidan Silva in the shot put, Tanner Ciano in the discus and javelin, Jason Bois in the 110 hurdles, Griffin Tache in the 400 hurdles, Jarrett Young in the 200, Declan Kelley in the 400, Nick De Melo in the 800, Paul Lovett in the mile, Graham MacDonald in the 2-mile and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
GIRLS TRACK
Triton 107, Hamilton-Wenham 20: The Generals went 1-2 in the triple jump as sophomore Grace Roebuck won the event in 31 feet 1 inch, while teammate Claire Kurja took second place in 30-9 1/2 inches.