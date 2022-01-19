BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 51, Gann 42: Daniel Chewning had 16 points and five boards to help CCA to victory. Josh Pekari added a dozen points with eight rebounds and Bennett Plosker scored 11.
Swampscott 53, Georgetown 47: The Big Blue (3-4) bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Salem with a comeback win at home. Trailing 32-20 at halftime, Swampscott rallied behind Cam O’Brien’s 18 points, Ryan Ward’s 11 and Evan Roth’s nine to pull out the win.
Wakefield 59, Salem 52: The Witches fell behind 17-3 early, rallied to take a seven-point lead at halftime, but faltered down the stretch of a tight game to suffer just their second loss of the season. Treston Abreu scored a team-high 24 points and took two charges, while Darlin Santiago had 11 points and four assists. Freshman Brayson Green added seven points, seven boards, three assists and two steals.
BC High 65, St. John’s Prep 63: The Eagles had a chance to win it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Mike O’Brien’s shot was just off the mark as his team fell to 1-4 on the year. O’Brien finished with a team-high 28 points and was terrific on the glass, as was Kyle Webster who finished with 13 points.
Beverly 82, Lynn Classical 48: The Panthers (9-0) remained unbeaten thanks to 24 points from Dylan Crowley. Rook Landman added 15 points, five assists and five boards in the convincing triumph.
Masconomet 55, Gloucester 45: The Chieftains improved to 6-2 on the season thanks to a 30-point outburst from Matt Richardson. Brennen Johnston added 14 points and anchored a defense that allowed just 16 points in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 49, Newton Country Day 27: Lexi Garcia had 15 points and Pingree (6-4) held Newton without a field goal in the second quarter in a strong road win. Sam Jones chipped in 11 points and Lyla Campbell added 10.
Triton 40, Swampscott 26: Playing on back-to-back nights, the Big Blue stumbled a bit in falling to 5-2. Senior Sophie DiGrande led the squad with seven points.
Georgetown 55, Salem 51: The Witches battled hard but lost a close one with Yamilette Guerrero scoring a game-best 17 points. Ashly Feliz had 16 points with ten rebounds, Amaya McConney scored 11 and Cassadi O’Leary notched eight with six boards.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 4, Newburyport 1: Catie Kampersal score on the first shot of the game in the opening minute and finished with two goals to propel the Tanners (6-2-1) in a key league win. Freshman Sarah Powers and junior Hannah Gromko also had a goal and an assist each and freshman Vanessa Steinmeyer had an assist and a great all-around game. Fellow freshmen Ava Buckley had three helpers and goalie Alyse Mutti made 20 stops.
SKIING
Masco wins two: The undefeated Chieftains toppled North Andover, 108-27, and Manchester Essex, 125-10, led by junior Charlotte Hill’s second place finish. Hill was just .09 seconds behind the winner while sophomore Megan Riley (third), freshman Amanda Schneider (fourth) and senior captains Ava Pelletier (fifth) and Alex Hill (sixth) were all within one second of the top time.
BOYS HOCKEY
Portsmouth Abbey 4, Pingree 1: Tommy Tavenner’s power play goal got the Highlanders (4-9-1) on the board and captain Michael Lynch assisted on the tally.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 55, MLCA 50: Liz Zaiter of Peabody dominated the paint with 25 points and 20 rebounds and the Vikings (4-10) earned their first MASCAC win of the year. Irianis Delgado also had a solid game inside with 16 points plus 14 rebounds.
Roger Williams 57, Endicott 56: Leading until the fourth quarter, the Gulls (8-7) had a shot at the buzzer to upset the No. 22 ranked team in the country but fell just short. Sarah Dempsey was a force for Endicott with 28 points and 10 rebounds while Taylor Bogdanski scored 11 and Libby Fleming added nine off the bench.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 110, MCLA 80: Seven different players scored in double figures as Salem State (8-7 overall) stayed perfect in MASCAC play with a high-scoring rout. Sean Bryan had a triple double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Vikings while Connor Byrne had 15 points with 13 boards.
Endicott 92, Roger Williams 72: Jalen Echevarria hit four 3-pointers and totaled 24 points in all to power the Gulls (8-4) at home. Parker McLaren had a nice game off the bench with ten points. Dillon Grant score 15 and guard Billy Arsenault had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards for Endicott, which more or less led wire-to-wire.
Gordon 84, Curry 62: Parker Omslaer had 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Scots to a league rout. Michael Makeij and Bryce Smith scored 14 points each and Justin Yu shot the ball well with 13 on five looks from the field.