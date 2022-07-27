Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.