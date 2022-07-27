NORTH SHORE GIRLS HS BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 46, Essex Tech 19: Taylor Bettencourt poured in 14 and Ally Bettencourt had 11 to help the Tanners wrap up the league’s best regular season record and top seed in the playoffs at 10-1. Logan Lomasney added eight, Kayla Landry scored seven and Maddie Shairs had a nice game for the Hawks with 10 points. Molly McLeod also scored seven for ET.
Manchester Essex 29, Beverly 26: Ella Arnsten’s 10 points plus eight from Kendall Newton and seven from Tess Carpenter helped the Hornets sting the Panthers. Abby Ruggieri led Beverly with 11 and Anna Michaud scored ten.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Newport 9, North Shore 4: St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien went 2-for-3, stole a base and scored a run but the Navs (12-29) weren’t able to carry momentum from Tuesday’s win into another victory. Jake Gustin of Peabody went 2-for-4 at the plate while Justin Cassella also drove home a run.