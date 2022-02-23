BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Haverhill 4 (OT): Freshman Mate Tardi was named tournament MVP after scoring a hat trick Wednesday, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Generals captured the Newburyport Bank Classic’s Gulazian Division’s championship game.
The Generals (12-8), who finished the season with five straight victories, also got goals from sophomore Charlie Collins and sophomore All-Tournament selection Leo Kagan, who tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. Assists were earned by Seamus Heney (2), Aidan Clarke, Peter Gourdeau, Rafi Santomenna, Liam Heney, Tyler Russo and Collins, and Luke Graham came up with another big performance in net to help seal the title. Senior defenseman Zack Walles was also named to the All-Tournament team.
St. John’s Prep 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1: Captain Tommy Sarni netted a pair of goals, including one on the power play, while teammates Will Van Sicklin and Cam Umlah also scored as the Eagles finished the regular season at 17-3. Johnny Tighe, Jimmy Ayers (2), Aidan Holland, Joe Melanson, Christian Rosa and Will Van Sicklin were all credited with assists while the defense played well in front of goalies Luke Quinn (8 saves on 9 shots) and Brian Cronin (1 save). Senior defenseman Gar Rudnyai, the class salutorian at St. John’s, received the team’s Derek Hines Helmet for his strong play. Junior forward Matt Kirby also played well for the winners.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Lowell Catholic 1: Captain Mike Faragi netted his first goal of the season from the blue line while teammates Cam Anderson, Manny Alvarez Segee and Ralph Juffre also lit the lamp as the Crusaders (7-9-4) ended the regular season with back-to-back wins. Nick Wesley picked up a pair of assists while captain Kinn Muniz, Joe Marshall, and Chris Stevens had single helpers for Fenwick, which outshot Lowell Catholic 30-14.
Essex Tech 6, Everett 1: Senior defenseman Logan Richardson’s first varsity goal (and point) earned him the team’s Hard Hat as its player of the game as the Hawks finished the regular season 14-3-3. Captain David Egan scored twice and added an assist while Brady Leonard, Ryan LaRiviere, and Riley Sobezenski also scored. Luke Thibodeau and Logan Casey each had two assists and teammates Jaydan Vargas, Nick LaConte, Ben Prentiss, and LaRiviere finished with one apiece. Kyle Mahan stopped 14 of 15 shots to earn the win, with Marco Picano also making one save in the final four minutes of play.
Dover-Sherborn 6, Swampscott 1: Senior Max Gadon scored his team-leading 10th goal on a pass from Aidan Sprague and Jason Bouffard made 38 saves as the Big Blue finished the season 3-16-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s Prep 87, Malden 49: The Eagles (11-9) wrapped up the regular season with a convincing win thanks to double digit scoring efforts from Mike O’Brien (15 points), Jack Perry (14), Kyle Webster (14), Jacob Mercedes and Nick Lemmond (12).
Swampscott 66, Saugus 49: The Big Blue (16-4) concluded the regular season with their 14th consecutive victory and will streak into the Division 3 tourney on a high note. Ryan Ward led the way with 25 points while Mick Ross had 10. Riad Benagour added eight points while Cam O’Brien played a great all around game.
Salem 61, Salem Academy 43: Treston Abreu had a season-high 35 points to help Salem finish off an impressive regular season at 17-3. Ten different Witches scores while Jack Doyle handed out eight assists and Jayren Romero and Chris Qirjazi excelled on the defensive end.
For Salem Academy, which wraps up the regular season at 12-8, Dexter Brown led the way with 22 points while Ivan Paredes and Angel Santiago each chipped in eight points.
Marblehead 72, Bellingham 55: The Magicians (13-7) fell behind in the first quarter but rallied back strong thanks to some energized defense provided by Lucas Mouthaan and Brady Lavender. Tyrone Countrymon led the way offensively with 16 points while Kipp Schauder had 14 and Ryan Commoss added 12 points off the bench in crunch time.
Pingree 71, Berwick Academy 46: The Highlanders won their seventh game in their last eight tries thanks to 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Trevor Gibbs. Henry Whipple added a team-high 19 points in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 41, Berwick 32: Lexi Garcia and Bella Vaz both scored 13 points as the Highlanders ended the regular season at 13-8. Terrific team defense by Pingree limited Berwick to just four points in the fourth quarter. Pingree finished 6-1 in league play and will be the No. 2 seed in Saturday’s Eastern Independent League playoffs.
Reading 60, Danvers 39: With a setback in the Ed Gieras Memorial Tournament consolation game, the Falcons finished their season at 6-14.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 4, Bishop Stang 2: Goals by Lauren Diranian, Zoe Elwell, Lily Pregent and Sky Demsey helped the Crusaders (9-8-2) knock off the 11th ranked team in Division 1 on the road. Freshman goalie Ella Tucker made 13 saves to record the win, Fenwick had an incredible 22-0 edge in shots in the middle period and senior captain Emma Perry had her 50th career point with an assist.
Winthrop 1, Beverly 0: The Panthers (9-9-2) had a great defensive game but gave up the game’s only goal in the middle period as Winthrop finished an unbeaten season in league play. Goalie Megan McGinnity had a strong outing as did defensemen Sadie Papamechail and Caroline Horn.
Methuen/Tewksbury 6, Masconomet 1: McKenna Dockery scored on a 5-on-3 power play assisted by Allie LaCava and Kaiyln Willa in the consolation of the Brianna McCarthy Tournament. Goalie Mackenzie Cronin was busy in net for the Chieftains (7-12) with 37 saves.
Portsmouth Abbey 5, Pingree 2: Elena McCloskey had a goal and an assist for Pingree in the EIL playoff semifinal setback. Ashley Smail also scored, captain Gaby Nagahama had two assists and goalie Maddie Santosousso had 27 saves.
TRACK
Weight throwers shine: At the state weight throw championship, Peabody’s Peter Gardikas won the state title with a national qualifying toss of 52-feet. Teammate Brendan Smith came in second overall and Christian Difo of St. John’s Prep was fourth overall with a toss of 43-feet-1-inch.
Bishop Fenwick saw Julia Loescher place third in the girls weight throw (35-2) with Taylar Carafa fifth (28-4) and Madison Reilly sixth (26-2). The Crusaders’ Nick Caputo was seventh among boys at 37-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Wheaton 11, Gordon 9: Kobe Bui and Marco Fernandez each had three goals to pace Gordon in the season opener but allowing a 4-0 spurt in the second quarter kept the Scots from winning.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Elms 1: Nikolas Kasprzak notched nine kills and Vance Mallory picked up 14 digs to help the Gulls improve to 6-3. Spencer Capps and Mason Mallory both had strong matches with 14 points each.