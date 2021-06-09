GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 105.5, Hamilton-Wenham 14.5: Amelia Mooradd and Olivia Novello each won three events for the Tigers in their runaway victory. Mooradd claimed the pole vault, long jump and 200 meters while Novello finished first in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and triple jump. In addition, Reagan Amazeen won the shot put, Lydia Comprosky won the discus, Decha Perron won the javelin, Colby Filosa won the 400, Chloe Doonan won the mile, Chloe Pszenny won the 100, and the 4X100 relay team of Decha Perron, Pia Stewart, Angelina Rix and Lucy Harmon also won.
For Hamilton-Wenham, Ava Cote was tops in the 800 (2:35) while Grace Roebuck was in the high jump (4 feet 4 inches).
Peabody 82, Masconomet 54: The unbeaten Tanners (3-0) were led by Aaliyah Alleyne (high jump, javelin), Arlene Davilla (shot put, discus), Dado Nasso (low hurdles), Sadai Headley-Mawasi (100 and 400), Sarah DiVasta (mile) and Cailyn Buckley (2-mile). Masconomet got a great performance from Olivia Guerrero (200 and long jump) with other wins by Sarah Aylwin (200), Charlotte Zasee (triple jump) and Alexa Calabrese (800).
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 101, Hamilton-Wenham 39: James Robie won both the high jump and 110 hurdles while teammate Marlin Desscources captured the 100 meters and long jump for the victorious Tigers. Others claiming first place included Keith Townsend in the 400 hurdles, Aiden Lewis in the shot put, Nick Elward in the discus, Will Wertz in the triple jump, Finn Russell in the mile, Colin Hansen in the 400, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Senior captain Cyrus Soleimani won three events for the Generals: the javelin (130 feet 8 inches), long jump (20 feet, 4 inches) and the 200 (24.1 seconds). Cooper Blatz was also a winner in the 800 (2:16), while Eli Labell took top honors in the 2-mile (11:40).
Peabody 97, Masconomet 39: Under the lights Tuesday, the Tanners remained undefeated at 3-0 with Joel Lisoma winning both hurdle races and the triple jump and Daviel Canela also winning thrice with the high jump, long jump and 200. Brandon Glass topped the discus, Peter Gardikas won the shot put, Shea Lynch won the javelin, Shaun Conrad won the 400, Logan Traccia won the 800 and Adam Abdulghani won the 2-mile.
Masconomet saw Sebi Gilligan run a personal best 4:24 to win the mile and also topped the 100 with Sasha Kessel.
St. John’s Prep 83, Catholic Memorial 53: The Eagles remained undefeated and clinched the Catholic Conference title Tuesday after getting wins from Jason Bois (110 hurdles, 15.2), Griffin Tache (440 hurdles, 59.3), Matt Quinn (400, 52.7), Graham MacDonald (800, 2:03), Jack Stein (2-mile), Quinn Curtin (triple jump, 44-1) and Harry Portorreal (long jump, 20-11).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 0: The Crusaders dropped just five games in rolling to victory. Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-1), Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-0) and Sam Summa (6-0, 6-0) prevailed in singles while the doubles tandems of Kristina Rusha and Julianna Camozzi (6-0, 6-0) and Lily Brown and Sabrina Botthof (6-0, 6-1) did likewise.
Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Rebounding from dropping the first set, Chloe Gern and Nora Gamber went on to win their singles match, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3, to remain unbeaten on the season for the Generals (now 7-3).
Ipswich 4, Triton 1: A doubles sweep by the teams of Ella Borgman/Maggie McCormack (6-2, 6-2) and Ava Borgman/Zoe Forni (6-1, 6-4) helped the Tigers improve to 5-7. Ava Doran (6-0, 6-3) and Mackenzie Rokes (6-1, 6-1) also won in singles play.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Beverly 2: Singles wins from the Big Blue’s Tate Greenfield (6-2, 6-1), Charles Schepens (6-4, 7-5) and Nick Custer (6-3, 6-3) enabled them to knock Beverly off its unbeaten perch. The Panthers’ two wins came in doubles from senior captain Matt Mitchell and junior Ivan Contreras (6-0, 7-5), as well as sophomore Ryan Dunleavy and junior Tom Schroder at second doubles (6-2, 6-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 19, Winthrop 9: Jack Russo slung home a career high eight goals while Zack Pierce had three goals, three assists and even made three saves in net when goalie Aidan Breault (12 stops) was assessed a penalty to power the Big Blue (9-3) to victory. Christian Urbano finished with two goals and three assists for the winners, who also got two goals and two assists from Christian Pierro, three goals from Cole Hamerick, a goal and an assist from Brendan Sheehan, one apiece from Jason Codispoti, Carson Palmer and Liam Herlihy, and an assist from Vinny Palmer.
Essex Tech 9, Lowell Catholic 7: The Hawks broke out early and held off a late charge by the hosts to clinch at least a tie for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference crown. Bryan Swaczyk had a goal and four assists, Matthew Powers scored three times and dished off a helper, and Calvin Heline had two snipes and an assist for Essex Tech (now 11-1). David Egan (2 goals), Tyler Geary (goal, assist), Jonathan Daley (3 assists) and Fisher Gadbois (2 assists) also sparked the offense while Damian Biersteker had 10 solid saves between the pipes.
Hamilton-Wenham 12, Manchester Essex 5: The Generals (now 3-6) got a lot of players into the game and spread things around in a home victory.
Austin Prep 14, Bishop Fenwick 6: The Crusaders (8-5) saw their five-game winning streak snapped despite getting two goals apiece from Aiden Anthony and Manny Alvarez-Segee. Stefano Fabiano finished with a goal and two assists; Liam Hill also scored; Max Grenert and Kevin Wood both had assists; and George Kostolias stopped nine shots.
BASEBALL
Rockport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Jack Engel got out of a bases loaded no out jam in the fifth and stranded the tying run on second in the seventh to upset the Generals (11-3). Carter Coffey struck out nine over 5 1/3 for H-W, which got two hits and two RBI from Ryan Monahan with one of those coming with the pressure on in the seventh. James Horgan had two hits for the Generals and Shane Metternick and Nick Freni had one each.
Marblehead 5, Salem 1: Lefty Jacob Sherf went the distance with eight strikeouts and the Magicians (11-3) came from behind to top the Witches (3-10). Schuyler Schmitt had a huge day offensively with three hits, two runs and an RBI with Sami Loughlin and Charlie Titus both getting two hits and one RBI. Godot Gaskins also had two hits and scored. For Salem, Ethan Doyle struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings of work and drove home Tommy Beauregard for a 1-0 lead that lasted until the fifth.
Salem Academy 9, Boston Collegiate 5: In the charter school state title game, the Navs scored six in the first inning and never looked back to claim their third straight crown. Freshman Riley Fennerty struck out nine and went the distance while big hits came from Waldy Sanchez, Danny Silk and Jacob Redican.
Saugus 7, Beverly 1: The Panthers (6-6) came out flat at home and suffered a tough defeat in NEC North action.
Peabody 10, Winthrop 0: Senior Dom Annese struck out seven over five one-hit innings and classmate Evan DeLillo finished out the shutout as the Tanners (7-7) evened their record on Senior Night. Senior Cam Cuzzi drove in three runs, Jabez Marte had an RBI and Ryan Knight, Joe Raymond and Scotty Hurley added hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 14, Beverly 8: For Beverly, Angelina Mazzone had two goals and two assists; Lauren Caley scored twice and picked up an assist; Kayleigh Crowell, Jenna Schweizer, Emma Knott and Natasha Spinhirn all had single goals; Lily Shea dished out two assists; and Abbie Kelly stopped a dozen shots in net.
Essex Tech 12, Lowell Catholic 1: Sophomore Katie Comeau finished with three goals and an assist while sisters Molly and Maddie McDonald both had hat tricks, with Molly scoring her 100th career goal, to keep the Hawks unbeaten (10-0). Senior Kinsey Trefry and junior Amanda McCleod were defensive stars.
SOFTBALL
Winthrop 9, Salem 4: The Witches (4-8) were led by Christin Napierkowski’s base hit, two RBI and strong pitching, while Faith Sanchez-Schroeder added an RBI hit and Cassadi O’Leary also brought home a run.
St. Joseph Prep 16, Salem Academy 4: The Navs were doomed by five errors although they got some solid offensive performances from Cindy Shehu (two hits) and Kaedynce Kauth one).
NECBL BASEBALL
Upper Valley 5, North Shore Navigators 3: Falling behind 5-0, the Navs (2-1-1) took their first loss of the year at Fraser Field. Cal Christofori went 2-for-4 and sparked a three-run rally in the sixth that saw Ryan Marra and Jake Gustin of Peabody drive in runs, but North Shore was outhit 12-4 and couldn’t come all the way back.