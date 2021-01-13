BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody 4, Winthrop 4: Trailing by three goals, the Tanners — with only 10 skaters at their disposal — rallied to tie the game and earn their first point of the young season. Trevor Pacheco scored with 31.3 seconds remaining with the goalie pulled to tie the game for the Tanners, who got 31 saves in net from senior captain Lucas DeMild.
Senior forward Matt Devin had a goal and three assists for Peabody, including a snipe that cut his team’s deficit to 4-3 with just a minute-and-a-half to play. Brandon Perry added two goals and a helper for the Tanners, with Jager Ingham, Andrew Souza and Pacheco all adding single assists.
“This is the biggest comeback we’ve had in my time here,” said second-year Peabody head coach Christian Wright. “To come back the way we did, especially after a poor second period, says a lot about these kids.”
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals had an early two-goal lead before host Pentucket tied the game in the second period and popped in two more goals in the third, including an empty netter, to pick up the win. Jack Stewart and Liam Heney had the goals for Hamilton-Wenham, with Ryan Dolaher assisting on both. Lucas Hunt contributed a solo assist as well, while goaltender Grant Landon finished with 23 saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Reading 42, Ipswich 34: Despite an excellent 18-point outing from senior captain Riley Daly, the Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season. Carter King also finished in double digits for Ipswich with 13 points.
Pentucket 50, Hamilton-Wenham 17: The Generals had a difficult time matching up the hosts physically and found themselves down by 26 at halftime. Christa Coffey’s five points led the offense while Jane Maguire and Olivia Baker had four points each. Everyone was able to get into the contest for Hamilton-Wenham, with strong outings defensively from Charlene Fibbe, Ava Stinson, Abby Simon and Baker.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 52, North Reading 49: Trailing by 12 at one point in the third quarter, the Tigers stormed back to secure an impressive CAL victory. Ray Cuevas scored 14 points and was a key contributor during the decisive run; Nikhil Walker had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards; and Tyler White also secured 12 boards and was a big presence in the paint all night.
In addition, Will Wertz hit a big 3-ball late and finished with seven points off the bench, while Charlie Henderson (9 points) and Aidan O’Flynn both turned in some terrific minutes. One of the biggest differences in the game was Ipswich’s ability to attack the rim and get to the free throw line, doing so five times in the final quarter alone.