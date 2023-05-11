BOYS LACROSSE
Salem 7, Revere 6 (4 OT): Andreas Bernal’s first goal of the season was the game-winner for Salem, which won its first boys lacrosse game since May 16, 2019 in dramatic fashion. Mikey Curtin and captain T.J. McCarthy both had a pair of goals for the Witches (1-12), with Gabe Bennett and Jayden Cannon adding solo tallies. McCarthy also had two assists and Miguel Arcilas one. Eighth grade goalie Vincent Milano had 14 saves, including four in the overtime session.
Marblehead 8, Bedford, N.H. 7: Down by two goals against their Granite State visitors in the third quarter, the Magicians (12-0) roared back to tie it, then take the lead for good on Charlie Grenier’s fourth quarter tally. Grenier and Connor Cronin both finished with two goals and an assist, while Reece Moore had two goals and both Baxter Jennings and Carter Laramie had a goal and an assist. Captain Eddie Johns had a dominant game at LSM for Marblehead, which got 11 saves from goaltender Finn Maniaci.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Cardinal Spellman 10 (OT): Anthony Sasso finished with four goals and an assist while goaltender Will Gibbs stopped 13 shots as the Crusaders (7-5) earned the overtime victory in Brockton. Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee added three goals and two assists, with Tyler Mullen (2 assists), Nathan Ricciuti, Chris Stevens and Aidan Byrne adding solo goals. Joey Marshall (3) and Thomas Swanton had assists for the winners, who also got strong faceoff play from Luke Connolly and Troy Irizarry, plus excellent defensive work from Swanton at D-mid.
Pingree 17, Portsmouth Abbey 10: Now winners of 12 in a row, the Highlanders (17-1) got an eye-popping eight goals from Sean Stevens to move one step closer to claiming another league crown. Riley McClure also had a huge day with 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) for the winners, with Mekhi Taylor adding two goals and four assists. Bodie Cannata (goal, 2 assists) and Dylan Feeks (goal) also scored; Colin McLoy won 20-of-31 faceoffs; and Max Becker was immense in net with a dozen stops.
Essex Tech 14, Greater Lowell 2: Fisher Gadbois (5 goals, 5 assists) increased his North Shore leading totals to 53 goals and 83 points as the Hawks (11-3) easily rolled. Long stick midfielder Armani Booth was also an offensive force with three goals and three assists. Damian Biersteker finished with a dozen saves in net, with other scores coming from Mason Gadbois (2 goals), Dominic Tiberii (2 goals, 2 assists), Bryan Swaczyk (goal, assist), Timothy Tavares (goal, assist), Dominic Cieslik (assist), and Ryan Colbert (assist).
BASEBALL
Marblehead 8, Masconomet 7: Chris Dewitt’s 2-run single in the sixth capped a four-run rally and Chris Cannuscio nailed down the save when Masconomet (9-4) threatened in the top of the seventh as the Magicians (7-6) won their third straight after trailing 6-0 and 7-4. Canuscio had two hits and two RBI, Stefan Shepard had two hits and Bodie Bartram and Brooks Keefe added RBI. Ian Maude struck out eight in a six-inning win.
For the Chiefains, Logan Keune, Chris Porfido and Tyler Feldberg all had solid showings at the plate.
Essex Tech 6, Whittier 1: Senior Harry Lynch went the distance with five strikeouts and added a pair of hits to help the Hawks improve to 7-7. Sophomore Jack Tsoutsouras had a big day offensively with three hits while seniors Chris Itz and Shawn O’Keefe also contributed.
BC High 4, St. John’s Prep 3: Sophomore James Willett had two hits and an RBI but the Eagles (7-6) couldn’t hold 2-1 lead and left the tying run on in the seventh. Joe Williams threw well with five hits allowed over 5 1/3 innings while Cam LaGrassa had a two-hit day and Johnny Tighe drove in a run.
Portsmouth Abbey 3, Pingree 2: The Highlanders (10-7) stranded the tying run at third and dropped their first league game of the spring. Cole Perkin and Jaylon Richardson combined for eight strikeouts and no earned runs. Quinn Moses plated an early run for a 1-0 lead, Drew Mullaney stole two bags and Tajas Prakash also drove one home.
North Reading 9, Hamilton-Wenham 8: Connor McClintock hit a 2-run homer and totaled four RBI but the Generals (7-5) gave up five run in the seventh and the Hornets walked off in nine. Aiden Clarke also had two hits for H-W and threw a scoreless eighth inning and Tate Fitzgibbons struck out six in 4 1/3 and left with a 7-2 lead.
Winthrop 3, Swampscott 1: Jamison Ford threw five strong innings and fanned five for the Big Blue (2-12) while Nick Berube continued to be hot offensively with three of his team’s five hits. Michael Collins added an RBI single, plating Ben O’Brien.
Gloucester 2, Danvers 1: With the tying run at third in the seventh, Gloucester closed out the Falcons (7-7) with consecutive strikeouts. Evan Currie pitched exceptionally well for Danvers with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and an early RBI by Matt Callahan plated Mike Moroney for a 1-0 Falcon lead. Each team had only three hits in a pitcher’s duel.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 94, Masconomet 42: The Tanners wrapped up an unbeaten dual meet season led by winners Evan Bedard (triple jump), Alex Jackson (shot put, discus), Dom Scalese (javelin), Sebastian Pizzaro (low hurdles and 400), Peyton Smith (high hurdles), Eli Batista (100), Justin Franco (200), Owen Barrett (mile) and Dylan Faletra (2-mile).
Nathan Molina won both the long jump (20-10 1/2) and high jump for the Chieftains (3-3) and Jonathan MacQuarrie won the 800.
Ipswich 83, Hamilton-Wenham 52: Keith Townsend broke his own school record by clearing 6-foot-6 in the high jump and also won the long jump and high hurdles for the Tigers. Colin Hansen picked up first in the 100 and 200 while Cam Townsend won the triple jump and Brandon Monahan won the 400. The Generals were led by winners Isaac Jones (low hurdles), Tim Seaward (shot put and discus), Robert Baum (javelin), Clark Glidden (mile), Ben Rich (800) and James Regan (2-mile).
Beverly 86, Marblehead 50: Misha Krygin led the scoring for the Panthers (5-1) by winning the 2-mile and the 800. Devon Smalls had a best time of 22.9 to win the 200 and was second in the 100 while Harry Silva won the long jump at 21-8. Other winners included Ray Kwiatek in the 400, Leo Sheriff in the high jump, Lucas Tremblay in the shot, Junior DeLosSantos in the discus and both relays
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 113, Hamilton-Wenham 30: Olivia Novello tripled up to win the low hurdles, high hurdles and high jump while double winners Amelia Mooradd (200, long jump) and Soren Shearer (mile, 800) helped the Tigers prevail. Also winning were Courtney Stevens (shot put), Pia Stewart (discus), Decha Perron (javelin), Chloe Pszenny (triple jump), Kameya Perron (pole vault) and Lucy Harmon (100).
Peabody 83, Masconomet 53: Lindsey Wilson won three events (the triple jump, high jump and high hurdles), to help the Tanners pull away from the Chieftains and complete an unbeaten spring season. Others winners included Leah Buckley (2-mile) and Kyra Buckley (mile), Mimi Batista (400), Savanna Vargas (100 and 200), Lindsey Wilson (high hurdles, triple jump), Tamara Kemigisha (low hurdles), Alessandra Forgione (javelin), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put and discus)
Masconomet was led by winners Elizabeth Green (800) and Lauren Boughner.
Marblehead 91, Beverly 44: Double-winners Keira Sweetnam (high jump, triple jump) and Rachael Albert (shot put and discus) helped the Magicians put away the Panthers. Others winners included Claire Davis (long jump), Cate Trautman (200), Katherine Twomey (800) and Mari O’Connell (2-mile).
Meredith Pasquarosa won the high hurdles and the 100 for the Panthers and Cali Panjwani was first in the mile.
SAILING
Salem fares well: In home meets against Wayland Tuesday and Concord Academy Wednesday on Senior Day, the first-year Witches’ sailing program held their own, showing continuing improvements in performance and understanding of sailing and team racing week to week, according to head coach Schuyler Ward. Seniors Alannah Heenan, Anna and Fiona Salas were honored along with their parents before the racing began as well.
SOFTBALL
Salem 5, Swampscott 4: Annie Thornett threw a complete game with seven strikeouts while only giving up one earned run to power the Witches to victory. Eighth-grader Ashley Grimes knocked in a line shot double for her first varsity hit, while Liv Loux had a double and an RBI and both Barbara Rowley and Heather Bernard hit doubles.
Portsmouth Abbey 9, Pingree 2: Antonella Najim threw seven innings and provided a double and an RBI but Abbey broke a 3-2 game open with five runs in the fifth. Caitlyn Dion added a triple and an RBI for Pingree.
Danvers 13, Beverly 4: The Falcons pulled away late to trip up the Panthers.
BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Pentucket 1: The Tigers picked up their second win of the season behind singles wins from Jack Totten (1-6, 6-3, 6-1) and Toby Adams (2-6, 6-2, 7-5), as well as doubles triumphs from Charlie Jensen/Nate Brady (6-0, 6-0) and Cooper Bausum/AJ Schoonover (6-1, 6-3).
St. John’s Prep 4, BC High 1: Jack Prokopis (6-1, 6-1) and John DeAngelis (6-2, 6-0) picked up singles wins for the Eagles to help them improve to 13-1. Doubles wins were had by Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-1, 6-4) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-1).
Beverly 4, Masconomet 1: The Panthers won all three singles matches, with Matteo Quattrocchi (6-1, 6-2), Federico Clavarino (7-5, 6-3) and Ryan Dunleavy (6-3, 6-4) all coming out on top to clinch the match. The first doubles duo of Liam Timpone/Luca Pasquarello also won, 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Winners for the Falcons were Madison Savage (6-0, 6-1), Sophia Sanidas (6-1, 6-2), Cali Coffin (6-3, 6-3) and the doubles teams of Eva Neadeau/Jose Vogel (6-1, 6-0) and Kelly Huynh/Raina Langlais (6-0, 6-1).
Ipswich 5, Pentucket 0: The Tigers (3-6) swept behind singles from freshman Abbie Allen (6-0, 6-2), Tess O’Flynn (6-2, 6-2) and Beylen Curtis (6-3, 6-0). Doubles victories came from Frannie Hertz/Claire Buletza (6-0, 6-0) and Lila Borgman/Maggie McCormick (6-4, 6-1).
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Rockport 1: The Generals (12-1) got singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Angela Meimeteas (6-1, 7-6 (4)) en route to another team victory. The first doubles team of Laynee Wilkins and Sofia Montoya (6-2, 6-3) also came out on top.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 18, Saugus 4: The Big Blue (8-3) rolled behind four goals from Brooke Waters and hat tricks from Coco Clopton (assist), Abby Eichler (assist) and Sophia Ciciotti. Avery Laudry added two goals and an assist, Riley Johnson had a goal and an assist, Lilly Johnson dished out two helpers, Maisie Russo had a goal and one assist and Mia Leone chipped in one assist. Defensively, goalie Lilah Caplan made seven saves.
Essex Tech 16, Greater Lowell 2: The Hawks (11-1) had 10 different scorers with eight different girls helping out with assists in the convincing win. Senior low defender Maddy Kelley and sophomore low defender Gabby Addie played great, while sophomore Janelle Dalton had three goals and an assist. Junior Zuzanna Strawinski added one goal and two assists in the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott wins two: The top-seed Gulls (32-7) opened the CCC tournament by beating Gordon, 6-2, and Nichols, 9-2. Jaylin Cuoto and Maria Hanchuk both threw complete game victories to send Endicott to Day 2 of the playoffs unbeaten while the offense was paced by Swampscott’s Katie Watts (combined three doubles, two RBI) and Raven Comtois, who hit another homer and had RBI in both games.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 9, Suffolk 2: Ace Gabe Van Emon set the tone with eight strikeouts over seven innings and Endicott (36-5) rolled in its CCC playoff opener. Caleb Shpur homered and drove in two runs and Endicott had a 14-4 edge in hits led by Jake Nardone (3-for-3) and Robbie Wladkowski (3-for-5, 3 RBI).