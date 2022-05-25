BASEBALL
Danvers 3, Pentucket 1: Junior Joe Zamejtis broke Bobby Dean’s 14-year-old Danvers High single season strikeout record of 92 by fanning 10 to up his season total to 97 in a complete game victory. For good measure, Zamejtis doubled twice at the plate and scored twice on an Aidan Lanphere sacrifice fly and a Zack Hamel knock. Tyler O’Neill singled and scored on a John Curran RBI in the first inning and Zamejtis limited Pentucket to three hits with only one walk. The Falcons are 12-7 with one game remaining before the playoffs.
Marblehead 9, Beverly 2: Shane Keough went 3-for-3 with four RBI and Liam McIlroy had two doubles with three runs scored to send Marblehead (12-6) so its 11th win in the last 12 games. Ian Maude had another complete game effort with six strikeouts while Matt Titus had three RBI and James Doody and Andy Titus provided two hits each. Beverly (13-7) was led by doubles hit by Griffin Francis (3-for-3), Ryan Rushton and Ian Visnick.
Boston Collegiate 7, Salem Academy 3: Angel Santiago drove in a pair for runs but the Navs (7-12) fell in the semifinal round of the Mass Charter School playoffs. Kegan LeClare and Jacob Redican both pitched well for Salem Academy.
Masconomet 6, Triton 3: The Chieftains (11-9) head to the D2 playoffs winners of four of their last five and eight of their last ten after a solid mound effort by Jacob Shirley’s excellent mound effort. Adam Kostos came on for the save while Chris O’Grady, Matt Golini, Erik Sibbach, Logan Keune and Braeden O’Connell helped out offensively.
Gloucester 7, Salem 2: The Fishermen broke it open late at Salem State as the Witches dipped to 1-14.
St. John’s Prep 11, Lawrence 6: Payton Palladino exploded at the plate, knocking in seven runs on four hits including three doubles to help the Eagles (11-7) to victory. Nick Solitro (3 hits, 3 runs), Aidan Driscoll (3 hits, 2 RBI), Kyler Webster (2 hits) and Tucker Larson (2 hits) also performed well in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 14, Lexington 10: Captains Josh Robertson (3 goals, 2 assists) and Connor Cronin (goal, 5 assists) had big roles offensively, as did senior attack Kai Bontaites (3 goals) as the Magicians (14-3) knocked off Division 1 Lexington under the lights at home for one of their best wins of the season.
Baxter Jennings exelled at the faceoff X and added a pair of goals; Charlie Grenier scored three times and picked up an assist; Carter Laramie ripped home two goals; Cole Gallup dished out two assists; and Finn Maniaci had four huge saves in the fourth quarter to make the lead stand. Defensively, LSM Eddie Johns and captain Sam Annese excelled for the Magicians, who committed minimal turnovers and were aggressive in their shot selection.
Danvers 8, Manchester Essex 5: Lucas Rotker and Jimmy Thibodeau both had two goals and teammates Colby Dunham and Jack Murphy added one goal and one assist each, enabling the Falcons to improve to 11-5. Jake Ryan and Brady Tersolo also scored, Sean Rivard and Max Gasinowski added assists, and netminder Brayden Holt earned the win with a 9-save performance.
Winchester 10, Masconomet 8: Andrew Aylwin had a goal and four assists while both Andrew Saumsiegle and Aidan Gauvain had two goals in the tight Chieftains’ loss. Cooper Haas, Griffin Halecki and Will Mitchell added single tallies while Colin Dillon made 11 saves in net.
Ipswich 10, Groton-Dunstable 7: Henry Wright scored five goals while Eliot Donovan had a hat trick with an assist to help the Tigers to a big victory against the sixth ranked team in Division 3. Will Harrington added a goal and an assist for Ipswich (now 8-8), while Jayson Clapp had a goal and Chris Burns dished out an assist. Defensively, Ryan Orroth had nine saves in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 16, Danvers 8: Haley Hamilton continued to impress, scoring eight more goals and dishing out two assists to help the Generals to victory. Kara O’Shea added four goals and five assists while Riley Clarke had four goals and two helpers. Ava Vautour made eight saves in net in the win.
Winchester 19, Beverly 7: Despite the loss, Beverly’s Lily Shea scored her 100th career point and tallied three assists on the afternoon. Lauren Caley had four goals and an assist to lead the way while Kayleigh Crowell (2 goals, assist) and Angelina Mazzone (goal) also contributed offensively.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lynnfield 3, Marblehead 2: The Magicians won both doubles matches as Ella Kramer and Courtney Yoder (6-2, 6-4) and Leah Schauer and Aviva Bornstein (6-2, 2-6 (10-5)).
Bishop Fenwick 5, Salem 0: The Crusaders got singles wins from Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-0), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-0) and Gwen Schroeder (6-1, 6-1), as well as doubles triumphs from Aisling Hinchey/Ari Summa (6-0, 6-0) and Aoife DeClerq/Liz Champagne (6-0, 6-0) en route to the sweep. With the win, Fenwick finishes the regular season at 11-8.
Masconomet 5, Manchester Essex 0: The Chieftains rolled behind singles wins from Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Nina Klink (6-2, 6-2), and doubles victories from Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-3, 5-7, 10-8) and Taylor Mastriogiovanni/Chloe Ahern (6-3, 7-6).
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 5, Haverhill 4: Anna Fennell went the distance on the mound while Caroline Bellinger and Adrianna Churlish got big RBI hits for the Chieftains (12-8).
Austin Prep 11, Danvers 10: The Falcons came up just short in Wednesday’s out of conference bout.
Salem takes two: The Witches took both games of a doubleheader against Salem Academy on Wednesday, including a 30-11 win in Game 1 and a 23-7 victory in Game 2. Cassadi O’Leary went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, six RBI and six runs scored while picking off her 20th runner of the year in the big win. Liv Loux added three hits and three RBI, AJ Keating had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored and Skyler Sverker pitched the complete game for the win. In Game 2, O’Leary stayed hot, going 4-for-4 with two homers, six RBI and five runs scored while pitching a complete game in her first varsity start. Loux added three hits and scored four runs, Ella Wasserman had two hits and scored four times, Keating had a hit and scored twice and Jayla Tamilo played exceptional in the field.
Essex Tech 13, Lowell Catholic 5: Isa Bishop went 3-for-5 with two runs, Mya Doucette had a hit, a walk and two runs and Zoe Kobus had two hits including a grand slam to help the Hawks to victory. Kobus finished with two runs and five RBI on the day while Lily Zagoreos (3-for-4, RBI), Emma Philbrook (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Kiley Gallagher (RBI) also played well.