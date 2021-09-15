VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Triton 0: Meghan Wallace’s seven kills helped the Tigers sweep 25-10, 25-22, 25-16 to improve to 3-0. Grace Sorensen added 10 kills, eight digs and four aces, Claire O’Flynn provided five kills plus a block, Kendra Brown handed out 16 assists and Tess O’Flynn had 12 helpers with four digs.
Salem Academy 3, Cristo Rey 0: The Navs swept 25-7, 25-11, 25-20 to improve to 2-3. Mary-Mellisa Ilori led a total team effort with strong serving, as did Makenzie Atkinson and Angie Benoit.
Greater Lawrence 3, Salem 1: Anna Cantone had a great match with 13 kills and opposite Nicole Corriveau totaled eight kills but the Reggies handed Salem its first loss, 23-25, 18-25, 25-13, 12-25. Captain Natalie Wessell picked up 13 digs for the Witches (3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 4, Excel 2: Two goals from Cindy Shehu helped the Navs (1-1) earn their first win. Sabrina Zemelyansky and Cynthia Esterlin netted their first goals of the year and Lexi Walker made five big saves in net.
Newburyport 4, Ipswich 0: The powerful Clippers took down the Tigers, now 0-3-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Excel 3, Salem Academy 0: Ivan Paredes had a great game in net with nine saves and Marcus Simon and Lenin Anutebeh also played well.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Arlington Catholic 1: Ryan Noci’s hat trick helped the Crusaders cruise in Catholic Central League action. Medhi Khemmich had a tremendous six points on two scores and four assists.
Newburyport 6, Ipswich 0: The Tigers fell to the Clippers.
GOLF
Ipswich 98, Pentucket 75: Sophomore Charlie Jepsen had 22 points and senior captain Evan Stein had 18 to lead a balanced attack for the Tigers, now 2-2.
Swampscott 50, Saugus 22: The Big Blue (1-1) picked up their first win of the season behind match play wins from Lou Spellios (7.5-1.5), Jason Bouffard (7.5-1.5), Ben O’Brien (6-3), Will Roddy (7-2), Dawson DiBarri (7-2), Dakoda Langervain (6-3) and Quinn Fitzpatrick (6.5-3.5).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, WNE 3: The Gulls (1-0) won their seventh straight home match by sweeping doubles play behind Fernanda Trevino/Justine Hoover, Ana Mar Molina/Kaitlin Fitzgibbons and Yolanda Mendonca/Drittany Dupuis. Hoover, Mendonca and Fitzgibbons registered singles wins.
Nichols 9, Gordon 0: It was a tough day at the courts for Gordon (0-1) with Annette Kim being the only player to win a set when she did so at No. 2 singles.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Plymouth State 1, Gordon 0: The Panthers netted the game’s only goal in the fourth quarter to send the Scots to 0-3. Ella Gerrard stopped six of the seven shots she saw in the Gordon net.
Salem State 7, Anna Maria 0: Fabrico Torres scored twice and Lucas Amaral of Peabody had a goal and an assist as the Vikings evened their record at 3-3. Jaylin Cordes, Cam Downer and Tendy Prince had the other scores.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lesley 2, Endicott 1 (2OT): Morgan Hubert gave Endicott (1-1-1) the lead early in the second half but Lesley drew even then netted the winner on a rebound in the 100th minute early in the second overtime.