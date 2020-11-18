GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 3, Marblehead 0: Senior Aja Alimonti buried a direct kick for the game-winning goal as the Tanners (5-6) wrapped up their season with an impressive win. McKayla Fisher and Emily McDonough also scored while Maddy Scacchi, Hailee Lomasney and Jordyn Collins all played well defensively. Sophomore keeper Emma Bloom was strong in net with six saves for a shutout and Marblehead (2-4-1) keeper Lauren Podgur has a good night also.
BOYS SOCCER
Gloucester 2, Swampscott 1: Senior forward Fernando Baranco scored late in the second half, but the Big Blue couldn't get the equalizer in falling on the road in their season finale. Junior Mason Bergeron had an excellent game in net, stopping 14 shots.