BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 59, Portsmouth Abbey 54: The Highlanders (6-10) earned perhaps their most impressive win of the season thanks to a 21-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance from Trevor Gibbs. The senior hit five threes and was aided by the strong play of Emil Rijo (8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks) and sophomore forward Charlie Lynch (8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks). Matt Theriault added some terrific defense, swiping four steals to go with 10 points and three assists.
BC High 65, St. John's Prep 46: The Eagles (6-7) got 18 points from big man Mike O'Brien and 11 from Jacob Mercedes, but it wasn't enough as they fell back below .500.
Bishop Fenwick 75, Cardinal Spellman 65: The Crusaders moved to 8-5 behind 25 points and seven assists from Che Hanks. Jason Romans added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Robert Greener had five steals and five assists off the bench. Mike Yentin chipped in 19 points and Nick Bowers had 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 58, Cardinal Spellman 45: The Crusaders moved to 10-4 on the year and 7-1 in the CCl thanks to 28 points and 18 rebounds from sophomore Cecilia Kay. Senior captain Nasha Arnold added a double-double as well, pumping in 19 points to go with 11 rebounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Beaver Country Day 0: The Highlanders rolled behind goals from Lucia Lafauci, Ceci Herriman, Sadie Cannelli, Gaby Nagahama, Jaselle Yepez, Keris Sullivan and Zarenna Sawyer. Assists went to Avery Fredo, Lafauci, Cannelli, Sawayer, Phoebe Thorne, Morgan McLaughlin and Elena McCloskey. Goalie Maddie Santosousso earned her first shutout of the year with 15 saves.
Masconomet 3, Gloucester 2: McKenna Dockery netted her second goal of the game with 30 seconds to play to lift the Chieftains (5-8) to their second straight win. Charlie Roberto also scored for Masconomet, Bella Flinn had a pair of assists and Maddie Dupuis stopped 16 shots in the road victory.
Winthrop 1, Marblehead 0: Goalie Lily Francoeur was exceptional with 30 saves as the Lady Headers (6-8) went toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Vikings on the road. Marblehead had a long 5-on-3 power play in the third period with a chance to tie the game but couldn't take advantage.
Beverly 3, Medford 0: Megan McGinnity turned in a shutout and Halle Greenleaf, Ashley Freitas (on the power play) and Kayleight Crowell took care of the goal scoring for the Panthers (8-5-2). Assists went to Katherine Purcell, Greenleaf and Crowell.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 3: Trailing by three goals in the second period, the Crusaders (4-8-2) got consecutive goals from Chris Stevens and Dan Reddick within 24 seconds of each other, then the game-tying snipe from captain Kinn Muniz in the third period to get a well earned point against one of the state's top clubs. Gerry Visconti, Kevin Wood, Michael Faragai and Chris Stevens all had assists for Fenwick, which was backboned by Dillon Bloom's 17-save effort in net.
Pingree 4, Kent's Hill 3 (OT): Senior defenseman Bryce Bedard won the game in overtime for the Highlanders (6-13-2), with Cody Plaza (goal, 2 assists) and Ryan Kavanaugh earning the helpers. Freshman blue liner Max Kirianov added his first career goal; captain Michael Lynch also scored; senior Matt Cusolito stopped 22 shots; and Tommy Tavenner, Jack Berube, Nick Moulison and Lynch all had single helpers for Pingree.
Essex Tech 3, Nashoba 0: Putting a staggering 58 shots on net, the Hawks (now 11-2-3) saw Kyle Mahan make 13 saves to earn his area-leading sixth shutout of the season. Larry Graffeo, David Egan and Nick LaConte scored for the winners, with Brady Leonard, Jaydan Vargas, Cam Doherty, Logan Casey and Jonathan Daley all earning assists. Sophomore forward Dom Tiberii (who got the team's Hard Hat as its player of the game) and defenseman Luke Thibodeau were terrific for Essex Tech, which improved to 6-0 in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Marblehead 10, Swampscott 2: Freshman Kyle Hart had the first two goals of his varsity career and added two assists while senior Andy Titus also earned his first career lamplighter to propel the Headers (7-6-1) over .500 for the first time this season. Other goal scorers for Marblehead included Carter Laramie, Hayden Leveroni (2), James Caeran, Connor Jalbert, Aidan Jalbert and Chris Locke. Connor Sheridan added a pair of assists and Nick Peters (12) picked up the win between the pipes.
Swampscott (3-11-1) got 46 saves in net from sophomore Jason Bouffard. Its snipes came from Derek Faia and Max Gadon, with Quinn Hitchcock, Will Roddy and Kody Langevain assisting.
Medford 3, Beverly 1: The Panthers (6-9-1) tied the game with a third period power play goal from senior alternate captain Austin Bernard in the third period, with Rocco Orlandella assisting. But the visiting Mustangs scored with a minute-and-a-half to go, then added an empty net to seal Beverly's fate.
Bedford 4, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Zach Walles, Will Moroney and, with 49 seconds to play, Lucas Hunt all tallied for the Generals, but they ultimately couldn't rally to pull out a road triumph. Assists went to Rafi Santomenna (2), Seamus Heney, Moroney and Walles, with freshman Cooper Miller stopping 15 shots. Hamilton-Wenham is now 7-7.
WRESTLING
Danvers 36, Salem 24: The Falcons wrapped up their dual meet season at 11-1 behind individual wins from Connor McCarthy (132 lbs.) Joe Baker (160), Mike Ambeliotis (170) and Joey Parisi (285).
SKIING
Masconomet sweeps: The Chieftains concluded the regular season at 9-5 with wins over Newburyport (113-22) and Manchester Essex (130-5). Senior captain Will Zamagni led the team with the best run of his racing career (14th, 22.61), followed by junior Andrew Mitchell (15th, 22.66). Sophomore Owen Palmer and senior captain Will Caron both qualified for the state championship as well.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 79, Fitchburg State 58: The Vikings (5-16) picked up their second straight win over Fitchburg behind 20 points and 12 rebounds from Irianis Delgado. Liz Zaiter added 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 91, Fitchburg State 78: The Vikings improved to 12-9 on the season behind 20 points from Chris MacDonald and 18 points, six rebounds, four assists from Sean Bryan. Josiah Green added 18 points and five boards off the bench, while Jarret Byrne (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Conner Byrne (12 points, 7 boards) also reached double figures.