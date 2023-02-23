BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 73, Winthrop 71: The Crusaders picked up their second win of the year in their regular season finale behind 23 points from James Meklis. Freshman Ben Zaniboni added seven points and 15 boards while Nathan Allder and Kurtis Bruch each had 14 points.
Pingree 75, Berwick 40: The Highlanders cruised behind a balanced attack led by Matt Theriault’s 15 points and Charlie Lynch’s 14.
Medford 56, Masconomet 44: Matt Richardson’s 19 points weren’t enough as the Chieftains fell in their season finale to finish at 8-12.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 5, Latin Academy 1: Captain Larry Graffeo and sophomore linemate Anthony Bisenti both had a goal and an assist as the Hawks finished the regular season 17-1-2, setting a new school record for most victories in a season. Brady Leonard, Bryan Swaczyk, and Ben Rehal also scored for the winners, with Riley Sobezenski, Logan Casey, and Ted Tsoutsouris all producing a pair of assists. Mason Sutcliffe and Cam Doherty added single helpers for Essex Tech, which got 22 saves from goaltender Kyle Mahan.
St. John’s Prep 5, Franklin 1: Senior captain Jimmy Ayes netted himself a hat trick as the Eagles pulled away late to wrap up the regular season at 17-2-1. Cam Umlah also had a big game with a goal and two assists for the Eagles, as did captain Cole Blaeser. Nick Brandano and Christian Rosa added assists and goalie Brian Cronin was sharp in making 21 saves.
Swampscott 4, Danvers 3 (OT): Ronan Locke’s area-leading 23rd goal of the season, coming with 14 seconds left in overtime, gave the Big Blue (12-8) a dramatic win. Liam Herlihy netted a pair of goals for the winners and Derek Faia also scored, with Greg Balchenkoff, Will Roddy, Kody Langevain and Frankie Pappalardo (on the GWG) adding assists. Junior Jason Bouffard wound up with 25 saves in the victory.
Michael DeLisio and captains Bobby Joyce and Trevor McNeill had the goals for Danvers (6-11-3), with Nick Robinson contributing two assists and Ryan Irving and Nathan Tibbetts one apiece.
Weymouth 6, Bishop Fenwick 4: Despite a hat trick from captain Manny Alvarez-Segee, the Crusaders fell at home to finish their season 4-16. Colin Churches also scored from Fenwick after a nice setup by Kieran Corcoran. Gerry Visconti assisted on two of Alvarez-Segee's lamplighters, too.
Stoneham 9, Peabody-Saugus 0: Despite another 50-save performance in net from senior captain Ashton Sousa, the Tanners saw their season come to an end at 3-17 with a road setback.
Amesbury 6, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Generals wound up the regular season at 6-13-1 after falling in the consolation game of the Newburyport Bank Tournament. Junior Aidan Clarke had the goal for H-W, his second of the season, assisted by freshman Grayson Minich. Senior forward Will Brown was chosen for the All-Tournament team for his strong play in two games there.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 63, Georgetown 35: The Tanners (16-4) wrapped up the regular season with a big win thanks to 20 points and 16 rebounds from Logan Lomasney. Abby Bettencourt added 15 points, four steals and two blocks; Lauryn Mendonca had 11 points and 12 boards; Isabel Bettencourt chipped in seven points and seven rebounds; and Taylor Bettencourt ran the offense efficiently, dishing out eight assists to boot.
Pingree 54, Berwick 36: The Highlanders finished the regular season with an 18-5 record, getting 19 points from senior Sam Jones and 15 from classmate Tori Farrell in the win. Pingree secured the No. 2 seed in the EIL tourney and will host No. 3 Berwick in a semifinals rematch on Friday evening.
Bishop Fenwick 68, Whitman-Hanson 48: Crusaders’ junior captain Cecilia Kay continued her strong season, going for 26 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the big win. Freshman Celia Nelson added 14 points, four assists and six steals while classmate Caitlin Boyle had six points, seven rebounds and four assists. Junior Kate McPhail chipped in nine points and three assists as Fenwick finished the regular season at 14-7.
TRACK
Weight throwers medal: At the USATFNE Scholastic Weight Throw Championships, Peabody’s Alex Jackson threw 57-feet-11 3/4-inches to finish in third place his first time competing in the event. Senior Adam Farhat tossed the weight 44-feet-10 3/4-inches to place sixth. In the girls event, Tanner freshman Rafaela Fernandes also fared well in her debut.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Matignon 5, Masconomet 1: Despite a goal from Ella Meehan assisted by Bella Malloy and Bella Campbell, the Chieftains wrapped up the season 5-15 with a setback in the consolation of the Brianna McCarthy tournament hosted by Tewksbury.
Marblehead 0, Woburn 0: The Lady Headers played flawless defense but had to settle for a draw after not being able to score in regulation or overtime.